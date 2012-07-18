Dental Clinics in Tijuana, Mexico Save Americans Money on Implants

Tijuana, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Americans getting dental implants in Mexico is nothing new, but what is changing is the number of people who undergo treatment. Recent statistics show that more and more American consumers are going to Mexico to have dental work performed in an effort to save money. For example, a regular cleaning at the Tijuana dentists in Mexico costs about $35 and in the United States the same treatment can costs more than $180.



Dental implants in Tijuana also cost a lot less than in the United States and it is one of the specialties of the doctors at the Implant Art Center in Tijuana. The clinic has performed more than 2,500 implants on Americans most of which return to the clinic to have additional work performed.



Many patients from the United States are also vacationers who have combined their trip to the Implant Art Center with taking a vacation that has allowed them to enjoy their stay in beautiful Tijuana, Mexico. Dental implant technology is not a new procedure but dentists throughout the world are required to go through special classes so they can learn the procedure before they can begin performing it on patients.



Americans who have been considering going to Mexico for dental treatment can visit the Implant Art Center website where they can learn about the clinic’s prices. The website contains travel information along with hotel rates at five star hotels for about $79 a night which isn’t a bad price considering a five star hotel in the United States can easily double that price.



About Implant Art Center

We have a highly trained staff at Implant Art Center, and Dr. Arnulfo Vazquez is at the top of his field. He is a perfectionist, requiring top quality dental work of all the staff. Please read more about Dr. Vazquez, and his credentials by visiting the clinic’s website.