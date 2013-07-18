Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Dental Consumables Market (Dental Implants, Crowns & Bridges, Biomaterials, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Periodontics, Gloves, Floss and Brushes) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the global market for dental consumables was valued at USD 14.9 billion in 2011 and it is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 23.8 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2012 to 2018.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/dental-consumables-market-global-industry-size-market-share-trends-analysis-and-forecasts-2012-2018-report.html



The rise in global dental tourism induced by low labor costs, low fixed infrastructure costs and minimum government intervention in emerging economies such as India, Hungary and Turkey, have led to the rise in demand for dental consumable products in these nations. The major growth driver for the dental consumables market in developed countries such as the U.S., Australia, the UK and Germany; is the introduction of government initiated dental reforms such as The Comprehensive Dental Reform Act, 2012 in the U.S. Some of the other growth drivers of the market include global aging population and rise in demand for cosmetic dentistry.



The global dental crowns and bridges segment held majority share of the market in 2011 at over 25% mainly due to the growing awareness pertaining to oral hygiene. The ceramic CAD/CAM market, a sub-segment of the crowns and bridges market, is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate of approximately 18% from 2012 to 2018, due to its high accuracy of diagnosing dental impairments. Furthermore, the rapidly rising popularity of cosmetic dentistry helps the global orthodontics market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The European dental consumables market held majority share of the global market in 2011 due to the presence of extensive promotion and funding of oral healthcare facilities by developed European governments such as Germany and UK. The presence of high growth opportunities in emerging economies such as India, China, Russia, etc., unmet medical needs coupled with increase in disposable incomes, and rise in dental tourism are some of the factors responsible for an accelerated growth of the overall Asian dental consumables market during the forecast period.



Dentsply International Inc. dominated the dental consumables market with a market share of more than 18% in 2011 due to the fact that the company possesses a diverse portfolio of products. Other major players in this market include Danaher Corporation, 3M ESPE, Nobel Biocare, Straumann, Ivoclar Vivadent, GC Corporation, Align Technology, Heraeus Dental and others.



