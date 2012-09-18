Dental Consumables Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- Dental consumables include all products and materials required by a dental practitioner while performing any dental treatment. These include prostheses, restoratives, bonding agents, infection control agents, specialty products, biomaterials, etc. The market for dental consumables is the largest segment in the overall dental market with over 60% share.



The market is characterized by a range of low value – high volume products available in each segment. Dental biomaterials form one of the fastest growing segments of this market, with rapidly increasing adoption rates in the developed markets. Oral care products like toothbrush, toothpaste, and dental floss experience a constant demand owing to the growing world population. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for enhanced oral care and growing awareness of oral hygiene. Increasing disposable incomes in the developing nations enables patients to opt for advanced dental care services, while the rising insurance coverage for dental services in developed nations shows a positive growth in these markets.



This research report analyzes the dental consumables market with respect to various segments and major geographies. This detailed study includes trend analysis, market numbers, industry growth drivers and restraints, along with the future market projections. The research report also includes analysis of current developments, Porter’s five force analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. It also discusses the importance of macro and minor factors important for existing market players and new entrants.



These segments will be provided with market tables, drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with the information of key players and competitive landscape.The major geographies analyzed under this research study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.The major players in this market are Dentsply International, IvoclarVivadent, and Heraeus Dental.



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



