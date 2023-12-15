Dental Consumables Market to See Huge Growth by 2030

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2023 -- The Latest research coverage on Dental Consumables Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in Dental Consumables Market:-

Straumann Holding AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (United States), Dentsply Sirona (United States), 3M Company (United States), Henry Schein, Inc. (United States), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Geistlich Pharma AG (Switzerland), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), GC Corporation (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan), Keystone Dental, Inc. (United States), BEGO GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Young Innovations Inc. (United States), Septodont Holding (France)



The Dental Consumables Market



Dental consumables are used to treat dysfunctional teeth. Dental consumables comprise products such as implants, dentures, braces, crowns, dental impression materials, and others. They are used to treat dental conditions such as tooth restoration, problems related to gum tissue, tooth dysfunction, dental caries, and periodontal disease. Dental consumables offer great potential for further growth due to growing oral diseases and awareness of oral care. A growing public awareness of dental hygiene is also expected to fuel the market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Dental Restoration, Prosthetics, Endodontics, Orthodontics, Whitening Products, Finishing Products, Others), Material Type (Metals, Polymers, Ceramics, Biomaterials, Others), End-Use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics)



Market Trends:

Rising Awareness of Oral Hygiene

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

Growth in Dental Tourism



Opportunities:

Increasing Investments in CAD/CAM Technologies

Support from Government to Promote Awareness about Dental Disorders



Market Drivers:

Rise in Prevalence of Dental Diseases & Conditions

Increase in Geriatric Population

Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

The Increasing Disposable Income in Developing Countries



Challenges:

Limited Reimbursement Policies



