Dental Credit Financing Now Available from United Medical Credit for Patients With Poor Credit

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- United Medical Credit (UMC) is pleased to announce the inclusion of their new oral cosmetic and dental payment plans program specifically tailored for patients with poor or less than perfect credit. In addition to dental procedures, the industry leader also provides financing for general healthcare, cosmetic surgery, bariatric procedures, and fertility as well as Lasik and eye procedures.



Every day, thousands of patients in need of dental work are unable to pay upfront for their needed procedures or dental devices. With an understanding of the importance of healthy teeth and gums as well as a beautiful smile on the health and confidence of everyone, United Medical Credit is now providing a solution to the expense of dental work for those with less than stellar credit. “We developed our new dental credit financing program to address all types of oral health and cosmetic concerns for those lacking the best credit so that patients can get the attention that they deserve today,” said United Medical Credit Co-Founder Matt Libman.



United Medical Credit finances an array of dental procedures including braces, contouring, reshaping, gum surgery, dentures, root canals, veneers and tooth whitening among many others. UMC’s dental loan solution allows patients to schedule their procedures when it’s most convenient.



Patients are offered affordable monthly dental payment plans, interest-free financing options, multiple loan term plans to choose from and more. Utilizing their network of dentists, vendors and lenders, UMC associates are able to get the right financing options for dental loans that provide the best rates. United Medical Credit strives to offer financing options for most credit scores and will work with cosigners in instances where the applicant is declined due to derogatory credit.



Individuals merely fill out an online application and once approved, a UMC associate will contact them to go over the interest rate, financing options and approved amount of the loan. “We can work with their preferred dentist or one from our extensive network, and once we work out the details of the procedure and its financing terms, the patient merely shows up on the day of the procedure,” said Libman.



The UMC website includes extensive customer feedback from actual clients and an online blog provides information on dental and other medical procedures that they finance. For more information, please visit http://www.unitedmedicalcredit.com/



About United Medical Credit

United Medical Credit is a leading competitor in financing medical procedures. They provide their customers with fast financing, up-to-date loan terms and a track record that their customers can count on. United Medical Credit’s partners share a combined decade of experience in financing medical procedures. The company has the experience and hundreds of satisfied customers to show the value and quality of their work.