Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- The Dental Crowns and Bridges Market is likely to gain momentum from the rising usage of digital dentistry. Presently, masses at are choosing various digital equipment, such as milling machines, computer software, scanners, and radiological devices for restorative and preventive dentistry. Teeth structures are also being customized by using CAD/CAM, as well as 3D printing technologies. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, "Dental Crowns and Bridges Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Crowns, and Bridges), By Material (Ceramics, Porcelain Fused to Ceramics, and Metals), By End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The report further mentions that the Dental Crowns and Bridges Market size was USD 2.85 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.56 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



Leading Players operating in the Dental Crowns and Bridges Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Nobel Biocare Services AG (Danaher)

National Dentex Lab

Henry Schein, Inc.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

3M

Glidewell

Dentium

Zimmer Biomet

BIOTECH Dental

Others

Segment



Ability to Provide Lucent Finish will Drive Growth of the Ceramics Segment



Based on material, the market is grouped into metals, porcelain fused to metals, and ceramics. Out of these, the ceramics segment held 55.2%Dental Crowns and Bridges Market share in 2018 and is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the ability of ceramics to provide an attractive lucent finish to bridges and crowns. Also, they possess a similar aesthetic appearance to the original tooth. They are also strong and tough in nature and therefore, can be customized as per the patient's requirement.



Competitive Landscape-



Key Players Focus on Signing New Agreements to Intensify Competition



The market consists of numerous companies that are currently aiming to gain the maximum share by signing new agreements with other local or prominent enterprises. They are not only able to widen their geographic presence, but are also promoting the usage of their products. Below are two of the latest key industry developments:



September 2019: Zimmer Biomet signed a multinational distribution agreement with Align Technology, Inc. for broadening its global presence in the digital restorative dentistry solutions market.

November 2018: Zirkonzahn USA Inc. and Institut Straumann AG signed an agreement to perform co-marketing and co-development activities in Canada and the U.S. It would aid in promoting the smooth digital workflow for gaining high consumer satisfaction.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



What are the key technological and Dental Crowns and Bridges Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Dental Crowns and Bridges Market growth?

