Dental Devices and Consumables Market Is Expected to Reach $26 Billion by 2014

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- The dental devices report forecasts the size of global dental equipment and consumables market over the period 2009 – 2014. The report analyses the key trends of the market, and segments the global dental equipment and consumables market by components and into various geographic regions (with the market size of each of these regions). Further, it discusses the key market drivers, restraints and opportunities of the global dental equipment and consumables market.



Browse 100 market data tables and in-depth TOC on "dental device market".



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/dental-equipment-market-275.html



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Dental equipment and consumables market is estimated to be $26 billion by 2014, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%. The market is expected to grow because of the tremendous demand for dental biomaterial and dental implants. It is expected that the market for dental implants and dental biomaterials will grow at an overall CAGR of 12.2% and 10.5% respectively from 2009 – 2014. The main driving element for global dental equipment market is the advancement in technologies that are available to dentists’ for treating their patients.



The emerging technology will reduce the overall turnaround time for dental procedures while improving efficiency of the dental practitioners. For example, introduction of CAD/CAM has reduced designing time for dental crowns and bridges and 3D imaging techniques have improved patient diagnosis and procedure planning. Improvements in the field of dental bio-materials and tissue regenerative material have enabled the dentists to offer more natural and long time dental solutions. Dentists are now directly educating their patients on the latest dental products, which has helped in improving customer awareness about dental products and the latest available technologies. Changing consumer needs and a shift towards cosmetic dentistry will drive the market for hi-end dental solutions.



SCOPE AND FORMAT



The report discusses segmentation of the global dental devices and consumables market as per:



- General and Diagnostic Equipment Market: Systems and parts, dental implants, crowns and bridges, dental lasers, radiology equipment, dental biomaterial, dental chairs, and equipment

- Treatment Based Devices Market: Orthodontic, endodontic, periodontic, prosthodontic

- Other Markets : Laboratory machines and accessories, hygiene maintenance, retail dental care essentials



The market data consists of aggregate sales figures of all dental equipment sub-markets. It analyses the market aspects of latest technologies and product launches; sourcing key market developments from the top companies that it profiles. The report also analyses the documented claims and the dental equipment technology patents approved over the last five years and provides an in-depth understanding of the dental devices.



Major Key Players are 3m, Aap Implantate Ag, A-Dec, Inc, Astra Tech Ab, Biohorizons Implants System, Inc, Biolase Technology, Inc, Henry Schein, Inc, Hu-Freidy Mfg Co.



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