Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices and Equipment Market Global Competitive Analysis and Forecasts Till 2030

The global dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market was valued at about $1.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.45 billion at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2022.



Top leading Companies of Global Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Market are – Carestream Health, Inc. (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan), Siemens Healthcare (Germany) and GE Healthcare (U.S.)



Markets Covered: 1) By Method: Intraoral Imaging , Extraoral Imaging 2) By end users: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Forensic Labs, Others 3) Technology: X-Ray Systems, Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Others



The dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.



The growing awareness on dental health care has led to demand for proper healthcare system with upgraded devices. The dental diagnostic imaging devices help to meet the oral healthcare demands of people and will drive the market growth. These imaging devices helps to reduce shorten the recovery time for a patient and also result in less pain when compared to earlier methods of diagnosing dental problems. According to Adults Oral Health & Well-being Survey, 85% Americans believe that oral health is extremely important among which only 15% were satisfied with their current oral health. This indicates that people look for better dental care now and are aware of the importance of oral healthcare.



The lack consumer awareness on the available dental diagnostic imaging devices in many developing economies is restraining the dental diagnostic imaging market growth. People in many developing countries tend to neglect dental problems due to lack of awareness. This attitude affects the health and also the growth of dental diagnostic imaging device market as the use and procurement of these devices is affected negatively. For example, WHO has provided technical and financial support to the Ministry of Public Health and Education in conducting a series of workshops and campaigns on oral health for school teachers in Kabul city. The aim of these workshops is to raise awareness of oral health and prevention of negligence towards the dental problems.



The need for precise diagnostic tools has given rise to innovation in dental imaging technology such as cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) and magnetic resonance imaging and others. These new techniques have helped in better examination of complex facial structures and early diagnosis of dental diseases. For example, on 19 January 2018, The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) started use of Cone Beam CT (CBCT) scan facility that would help dental surgeons in increasing the efficiency of their dental surgeries. These devices provide a 3D image of the patient's jaw to get precise knowledge of the problem before the surgery is performed and helps in safe and better treatment outcome.



Various government reforms and organizations are currently focusing on dental care safety and aim to reduce oral health care problems. For example, FDA's Center for devices and radiological health is responsible for regulating firms who manufacture, repackage or import medical devices sold in the United States. Also, CDRH regulates medical devices such as radiation-emitting electronic products such as lasers, x-ray systems, and ultrasound equipment.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



