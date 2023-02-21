Dental Digital X-Ray Market Is Estimated to Reach at a CAGR 9% During the Forecast Period (2022-2029)

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2023 -- Dental digital X-ray or dental digital radiography is a preventive and diagnostic approach in which X-rays pass through any soft tissue as the gum and get absorbed by dense tissues that produce an image. Dental digital X-rays enable dentists to diagnose common dental problems such as cavities, disorders associated with the gums, and dental infections.



Market Dynamics:



The technological advancement drives the global dental digital x-ray market growth in dental imaging techniques, increasing geriatric population, and convenience and quick diagnosis through dental digital radiography. In addition, the increasing number of dental disorders and growing demand for cosmetic dentistry drive the market growth.



Technological advancements in dental imaging methodologies will drive market growth.



Dentistry has witnessed tremendous advances in all its branches over the past three decades. With these advances, the need for more precise diagnostic tools, especially imaging methods, has become mandatory. From simple intra-oral periapical X-rays, advanced imaging techniques have also found a place in modern dentistry. Changing from analog to digital radiography has made the process simpler and faster and made image storage, manipulation (brightness/contrast, image cropping, etc.), and retrieval easier. Three-dimensional imaging has made the complex craniofacial structures more accessible for examination and early and accurate diagnosis of deep-seated lesions.



The dental digital x-ray is likely to hamper the market growth.



However, the disadvantages of dental digital x-ray include sensor size, which will hamper the market growth. Some natural systems sensors are thicker and bulkier than dental films, causing patient discomfort, especially for those prone to gagging. Digital sensors are smaller than standard film, showing fewer image areas. These factors will hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:



The COVID-19 pandemic greatly impacted the dental industry due to the significant decrease in elective procedures, many of which are being postponed or canceled so that hospitals can focus their resources on treating patients with COVID-19. Major countries like the U.S and India procure raw materials and electronic components from China, disrupting the supply chain of much dental equipment and product manufacturers. Countries effectively shut down their manufacturing plants, negatively impacting medical device manufacturing companies. Commercial operations of DENTSPLY Sirona in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Italy were critically affected from the supply chain and demand perspective. Predicted the company's sales to fall by a cumulative USD 60 to USD 70 million in the first quarter of 2020.



Segment Analysis:



The digital x-ray systems segment is projected to produce at the highest CAGR over the period of 2022-2029



The adoption of digital sensors in digital x-ray systems enables easy storage of x-ray images onto an imaging software, which can be easily accessed and is a better alternative to films that necessitate developing and safekeeping for future viewing. In 2015, a survey conducted by the National Library of Medicine stated that 80% of patients preferred the digital procedure to the analog approach because of better convenience, less shortness of breath, and fear of repeating the process.



Geographical Analysis:



North America region holds the largest market share of the global dental digital x-ray market.



The North America region occupied the largest market share of the global dental digital X-ray market in 2020 and is estimated to dominate over the forecast period. In this region, the U.S. dental digital X-ray market holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to high awareness among the patient population and high replacement rates of medical technologies. In addition, the increasing geriatric population is also fueling the dental digital x-ray market in this region.



Several government organizations are supporting the adoption of digital x-ray systems. For instance, the United States federal agency of Medicare and Medicaid. Thus, the procedural and operational advantages enabled by digital systems, along with several government initiatives, are driving the growth of the digital x-ray market.



Competitive Landscape:



The dental digital x-ray market is highly competitive with the presence of local and global companies. Some of the key players contributing to the market's growth include Air Techniques Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, LED Medical Diagnostics Inc., Planmeca, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Valtech Co. Ltd, and Yoshida Dental, among others. The major players are adopting several growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations, which contribute to the growth of the Dental Digital X-ray Market globally. For instance, in Sept 2018, JERUDONG Park Medical Centre (JPMC) launched a new digital dental imaging system, 'VATECH Green16', with a complex reconstruction algorithm that provides better quality in dental imaging.



