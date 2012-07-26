Dental Equipment Market (Dental Radiology, CAD/CAM, Dental Chairs, Dental Lasers) Current Trends, Opportunities & Global Forecasts Uptill 2016

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by Markets & Markets.The dental equipment market consists of devices used in diagnosing dental diseases/conditions and treating the same. These include dental chairs, hand pieces, CAD/CAM systems, scaling units, instrument delivery systems, dental lasers, intra oral and extra oral radiology equipment, and CBCT scanners. The global market for these equipment was valued at $4.5 billion in 2011 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2011 to 2016.



Increasing incidence of oral diseases and significant transitions in oral care needs, such as patient preference for painless diagnosis and surgeries, will the drive growth of the market for dental equipment. Technological innovations in the field of imaging and radiology will facilitate quick and effective diagnosis. The growing ageing population is the major consumer segment for this market, due to increasing rates of oral diseases and edentulousness in the same. Also, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry further fuels the market growth. The increasing number of dental clinics and practitioners enables end-users to avail of dental care services at a larger level, thereby boosting the global dental devices market returns.



Emerging technologies will have a great impact over the growth of the market, as these will help reduce the overall turnaround time for dental procedures and also improve the efficiency of practitioners. For instance, introduction of CAD/CAM technology has considerably reduced the designing time for dental prostheses like crowns and bridges and 3D imaging techniques have improved patient diagnosis and procedure planning. While lack of consumer awareness in developing economies may hinder market growth, industry players still have immense growth opportunities due to less stringent regulations with respect to introduction of new and advanced products and also their pricing. Increasing insurance coverage in the developed countries and rising income levels in developing nations like India and China are also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of this market.



The Americas form the largest regional market for dental equipment, and are marked by the presence of numerous market leaders based in this region and a large ageing population that can afford expensive dental procedures. Europe closely follows the Americas with significant developments and growth in the dental industry and a huge number of dental manufacturers operating in various segments with a global presence. Asian countries such as India, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore are likely to provide significant growth opportunities in the dental market due to the rising population and increasing per capita incomes of the large middle class populations. Further, rising awareness levels about dental & oral health and hygiene will ensure a constant increase in the consumer population opting for dental services.



Major players in the global dental equipment market include Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Sirona Dental Systems (U.S.), Planmeca Oy (Finland), A-Dec Inc. (U.S.), BIOLASE Technology Inc. (U.S.), Midmark Corporation (U.S.), Nakanishi Inc. (Japan), GC Corporation (Japan), Henry Schein Inc. (U.S.), Patterson Dental (U.S.), Sybron Dental Specialities Inc. (U.S.), and Young Innovations Inc. (U.S.).



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/dental-equipment-market-forecasts-uptill-2016-report-554541