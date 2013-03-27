Dental FX Offers High Quality Treatment in General Dentistry, Cosmetic Dentistry and Dental Implants

Glasgow, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Dental FX was founded and established in 2006 with the aim to change the way dental hygiene is looked at, to improve the methods applied and to create a centre where dental care and their problems are both taught and treated.



Headed by Dr. Stephen Jacobs, Dental FX is a state of the art dental facility in the heart of Glasgow. The city central location makes the clinic easily accessible and since the nearest train station is only a few minutes away, the clinic is full of activity and buzz.



Dr. Stephen himself has spent the recent few years of his life serving a presidential tenure at the United Kingdom's Associate of Dental Implantology. He has a vast experience and specialisation in dental implants and re-constructive dental surgery.



Dental FX is a pleasant and lively facility where a staff of almost 10 nurses, trainee dentists, dental hygienists and a perky practice manager is ready to greet new comers with a bright smile. Visitors often write in saying that they have been the most nervous upon attending a dental appointment but going to see Dr. Stephen's team at Dental FX puts all their worries and apprehension at ease. Most write in with appreciation and thank you notes for the staff's hospitality as they make one feel right at home.



The practice manager is a charming woman who has a background working experience of hotel management which helps in the smooth running of office affairs. Almost all the staff is highly trained individuals with an average of 3 years work experience. Preventive and cosmetic surgeries are the highlighted services offered to patients. A noticeable number of visitors come regularly for consultation, check up on oral healthcare, scaling and polishing etc.



The clinic also conducts in house training programs to keep abreast of latest emerging trends in dental practices. Dr. Stephen and his team make sure that each customer is involved in the process of learning about the treatment they undergo themselves.



The entire team at Dental FX believes in spreading awareness and availability of dental health and the cure to people, both to those who can and cannot afford to pay for such services; in this regard the clinic is especially active in fund raisers in collaboration with charity organisations to help the less fortunate citizens not only in the UK but around the world.



