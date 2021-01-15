New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Increasing awareness regarding oral health & hygiene, new product launches & collaborations, and technological developments in dental hand tools is propelling the industry growth.



Market Size – USD 1,030.51 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.1 %, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced tech developments.



The Global Dental Hand Tools Market size is forecast to reach USD 1,783.75 Million from USD 1,030.51 Million in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. The global increase in preventive oral care expenditure is the key factor contributing to the overall progress of the dental hand tools industry.



Dental hand tools play a vital role in the treatment of preventing and curing oral cavities. These tools are extensively used by dental professionals to identify and accordingly execute the dental treatment. These tools are used to remove, treat, examine, and restore teeth and surrounding oral structures. The use of digital hand tools allows dentists to obtain high-quality dental impressions, which can enhance the quality of treatment. The introduction of tools like TRIO 3 is enabling dental professionals to take better treatment decisions by making scanning of teeth comfortable, accurate, and quicker.



Increasing awareness of oral health care and rise in the number of dental clinics & practitioners are key factors driving dental hand tools market growth. Technological advancements in radiology and imaging techniques are further supplementing hand tools market share. Moreover, the rise in the number of clinical trials, new product launches, high funding for research & development, market initiatives, acquisitions, and collaborations will foster the global dental hand tools market size through 2027.



Key findings of Dental Hand Tools Market



Unhealthy oral habits like not brushing teeth properly, chewing tobacco, and eating sticky food increase the chances of dental caries. The global increase in preventive oral care expenditure is the key factor contributing to the overall progress of the dental hand tools industry.



In terms of end-use, hospitals are the major consumers of dental hand tools, and the sub-segment will account for 69.0% of the global market share in the analysis period.



Europe controlled nearly 36.3% of the global dental hand tools market share and is estimated to garner significant gains through 2027 on account of the growth of the dental industry and increasing awareness among the regional populace regarding dental health and hygiene.



APAC region is forecast to showcase a growth rate of 7.9% over the forecast period on account of untapped potential in developing countries like China and India.



Key players in the global dental hand tools market are Integra LifeSciences, Dentsply Sirona, KaVo Group, CFPM, TREE, Prima Dental, LMDental (Planmeca), Brasseler, Medesy, Helmut-Zepf, BTI Biotechnology, Premier Dental, DentalEZ, Karl Schumacher, Power Dental USA, and American Eagle Instruments, among others.



Segments covered in this market study



For the purpose of this study, the global dental hand tools market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end-use/application, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Cutting Instruments



Excavators



Chisels



Examination Instruments



Dental Mirrors



Probe



Other Instruments



End-Use/Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Hospitals



Dental Clinics



Research Instruments/Universities



Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Dental Hand Tools Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Dental Hand Tools Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Dental Hand Tools Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Dental Hand Tools Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Dental Hand Tools Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



