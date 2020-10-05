Dental Imaging Market – 2020 : COVID-19 Scenario, Growth Opportunities and Business Development Strategies by 2030 : Align Technology Inc. and Genoray

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Dental Imaging Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030." According to the report, the global dental imaging market is estimated to account forover US$2.2 billion in 2020. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~8.7% from 2020 to 2030.



The global dental imaging market is driven bythe increasing prevalence of dental diseases coupled with rising geriatric population. Furthermore, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and growing dental tourism in emerging markets have substantially contributed to the growth of the dental imaging market.



Competitive Spectrum of the Dental Imaging Market Encompasses Companies such as:

PLANMECA OY, Dentsply Sirona, Envista, Carestream Dental, LLC., Align Technology, Inc., Genoray, DÜRR DENTAL SE, Owandy Radiology, Midmark Corporation, Cefla s.c. and Other Prominent Players



Dental Imaging Market Segmentation:



By Product Type:

- Extra oral Imaging Systems

- Intraoral Imaging Systems



By End User:

- Dental Hospitals & Clinics

- Dental Diagnostic Centres

- Dental Academic & Research Institutes



By Application :

- Implantology

- Orthodontics

- Endodontics

- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery



COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2020, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat corona virus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the corona virus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.



Dental Imaging Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America



The analysis objectives of the report are:

- To equitably share in-depth info regarding the crucial elements impacting the increase of industry (growth capacity, chances, drivers and industry specific challenge and risks).

- To know the Dental Imaging Market by pinpointing its many sub segments.

- To profile the important players and analyze their growth plans.

- To endeavour the amount and value of the Dental Imaging Market sub-markets, depending on key regions (various vital states).

- To analyze the Global Dental Imaging Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

- To examine and study the Global Dental Imaging Market size (volume and value) form the company, essential regions/countries, products and applications, background information and also predictions to 2030.

- Primary worldwide Global Dental Imaging Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyze the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for the next coming years.

- To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.



Key points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Key takeaways

Chapter 3. Dental Imaging Market landscape

Chapter 4. Dental Imaging Market Key industry dynamics

Chapter 5.Dental Imaging Market – global market analysis

Chapter 6. Dental Imaging Market revenue and forecasts to 2030 – installation type

Chapter 7. Dental Imaging Market revenue and forecasts to 2030 – end-user

Chapter 8. Dental Imaging Market revenue and forecasts to 2030 – geographical analysis



