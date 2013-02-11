Dental Implant Market in Brazil 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Dental Implants market in Brazil to grow at a CAGR of 12.49 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rise in the edentulous population. The Dental Implants market in Brazil has also been witnessing the growth in exports. However, the high competition among the vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Dental Implants Market in Brazil 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the north, north-east, south-east, south, and center-west regions of Brazil; it also covers the Dental Implants and Dentures market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Biomet 3i, Conexao Implant Systems, Neodent S.A., SISTEMA DE IMPLANTE NACIONAL LTDA. (SIN), and Straumann Holding AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are 3M ESPE, AS Technology, Biodentis GmbH, Cadent Inc., Dental Wings Inc., Dentoflex Comercio e Industria de Materiais Odontologicos, DENTSPLY International, Neodent S.A., Nobel Biocare Holding AG, Southern Cross, and Zimmer Holdings.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report.



