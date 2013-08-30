3D Diagnostix Reveals Turnkey Service for No-Software Solutions

Brighton, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- 3D Diagnostix, a leading CT image conversion and digital services company for dentists, is pleased to announce that its new turnkey service for no-software solutions has arrived. Now, dentists can have the same benefits of SimPlant diagnostic and surgical guide software for a lot less money and hassle.



The trend of CT diagnostics has taken firm hold in the dental industry. Today, dentists all over the United States rely on CT scans of their patients’ maxillofacial case to use for diagnostic purposes, as well as planning for dental implants. With its new turnkey service, 3D Diagnostix is helping to reach those dentists who want to have access to this important new technology, but aren’t necessarily interested in buying expensive software and devoting a lot of time to learning how to use it. Instead, they can consult with 3D Diagnostix and get fast and easy results on a patient’s case.



In addition to its new no-software solution for dental implant planning, 3D Diagnostix features a wide range of other top-notch services. Some of these include treatment planning, radiology reports, 3D conversions, and software training. The company also provides an invaluable support team for answering questions pertaining to client cases. According to a 3D Diagnostix spokesperson, “When you work with 3D Diagnostix, you can be confident because every case is planned by a dentist and can be reviewed by a practicing, board certified implantologist upon request.”



About 3D Diagnostix

Since 2005, 3D Diagnostix has worked hard to earn its reputation as a premier provider of 3D image processing services for dentist clients. With 3D imaging rapidly emerging as the standard for creating treatment plans and surgical guides, 3D Diagnostix has become the trusted authority on dentist CT diagnostic solutions. With the availability of turnkey service without expensive software at 3D Diagnostix, it’s easier than ever for dentists to access this crucial technology for improved patient care. For more detail please visit, http://www.3ddx.com/.