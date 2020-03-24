Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The increasing demand for dental implant due to its advantages over tooth replacement is a key factor driving the global dental implants market size 2020, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Dental Implants Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Material (Titanium Implants, Zirconium Implants), By Type (Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, Transosteal Implants), By Design (Tapered Implants, Parallel Implants), By End-user (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026." The global dental implants market was valued at USD 3,870.0 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5,725.7 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1%.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/dental-implants-market-100443



Key Players Operating in The Dental Implants Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



- Institut Straumann AG

- Danaher

- Dentisply Sirona

- Henry Schein, Inc.

- Zimmer Biomet

- Osstem Implant

- BioHorizons

- CeraRoot SL.

- Anthogyr Group



Acquisition of MIS Implants Technologies Ltd. Will Enable Growth



DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., the Dental Solutions Company announced the acquisition of MIS Implants Technologies Ltd., a dental implant systems manufacturer headquartered in northern Israel, for $375 million. The acquisition of MIS Implants will benefit the global dental implants market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the global dental implants market on the basis of material is segmented into titanium implants and zirconium implants. Titanium implants segment held lions share in the dental implants industry in the year 2018 and is expected to grow at a high pace during the forecast period. The titanium implants are suitable for almost all the procedures and are non-allergic and biocompatible in nature. This factor is fuelling demand of the titanium implants segment.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dental-implants-market-100443



Europe to Remain Dominant in The Global Market

Europe held a lion share in the dental implant market in the year 2018 and is anticipated to grow on a substantial rate during the forecast period, owing to the high acceptance of dental implants, existing dental implants manufacturers, positive reimbursement policies and perpetually rising geriatric population.

Strong product offerings along with successful penetration across major revenue generating regions including Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and South America has made the companies to become a leading provider of the dental implants across the globe. Followed by Straumann, Danaher and Dentsply Sirona marks the strong global presence in the dental implants market.



Detailed Table of Content:



1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities



4. Key Insights

4.1 Pricing Analysis of Dental Implants

4.2 Competition Matrix by Key products/ Key players

4.3 Key Mergers and Acquisitions

4.4 New Product Launches

4.5 Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario

4.6 Overview of Technological Advancements in Dental Implants.



5. Global Dental Implants Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights,and Forecast – By Material

5.2.1 Titanium Implants

5.2.2 Zirconium Implants

5.2.3 Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Design

5.3.1 Tapered Implants

5.3.2 Parallel Implants

5.4 Market Analysis, Insights,and Forecast – By Type

5.4.1 Endosteal Implants

5.4.2 Subperiosteal Implants

5.4.3 Transosteal Implants

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights,and Forecast – By End User

5.5.1 Hospitals

5.5.2 Dental Clinics

5.5.3 Academic & Research Institutes

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.6.1 North America

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.3 Asia Pacific

5.6.4 Latin America

5.6.5 Middle East & Africa



6. North America Dental Implants Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis – By Material

6.2.1 Titanium Implants

6.2.2 Zirconium Implants

6.2.3 Others

6.3. Market Analysis – By Design

6.3.1 Tapered Implants

6.3.2 Parallel Implants

6.4. Market Analysis – By Type

6.4.1 Endosteal Implants

6.4.2 Subperiosteal Implants

6.4.3 Transosteal Implants

6.5. Market Analysis – By End User

6.5.1 Hospitals

6.5.2 Dental Clinics

6.5.3 Academic & Research Institutes

6.6. Market Analysis – By Country

6.6.1 USA

6.6.2 Canada

Continued...



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dental-implants-market-100443



Report Focus:



- Extensive product offerings

- Customer research services

- Robust research methodology

- Comprehensive reports

- Latest technological developments

- Value chain analysis

- Potential Dental Implants Market opportunities

- Growth dynamics

- Quality assurance

- Post-sales support

- Regular report updates



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



- Comprehensive analysis of the Dental Implants Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

- Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

- Identifies market restraints and boosters.

- Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.