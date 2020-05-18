Dental Implants Market Growth with Key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast to 2030 : Institut Straumann AG, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Dental Implants Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030." According to the report, the global dental implants market was valued at over US$ 4.2billionin2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2030.



Growing cases of periodontal diseases and tooth decay have led to increasing demand for dental implants at hospitals. According to findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, 47.2% of adults aged 30 years and older have some form of periodontal disease. Furthermore, periodontal disease increases with age, 70.1% of adults 65 years and older have periodontal diseases, this in turn is expected to support the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Top Key Players:



Prominent players are focusing on new product development and innovation to strengthen their product portfolio and widen their customer base. For instance, in January 2018, Thommen Medical launched the Thommen 3.0 Implant System. Additionally, in September 2018, Dentsply Sirona introduced Azento Single tooth replacement in the U.S.



Some of the prominent players operating in the dental implants market include Institut Straumann AG, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Ivoclar Vivadent AG,Bicon, LLC,A.B. Dental Devices Ltd.,AVINENT, Osstem Implant, among others.



Growth Dynamics:



Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for dental implants and is anticipated to contribute significantly to the global market share. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases and the growing adoption of advanced medical technologies leading to increased dental implant procedures. Countries in the APAC, such as India, China, and Japan, are anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the global dental implants market due to a large number of aging populations susceptible to various dental diseases.



Dental Implants Market by Product Covered are:



Endosteal Implants,

Subperiosteal Implants,

Transosteal Implants,

and Intramucosal Implants



Dental Implants Market by End user Covered are:

Hospitals,

Dental Clinics,

and Academic & Research Institutes



ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT

Overview

Drivers

Barriers/Challenges

Opportunities



