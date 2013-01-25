Dental Implants Market to 2018 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Dental Implants Market to 2018 - Technical Advancements and Procedure Efficiency are Resulting in the Increased Preference for Dental Implants over Traditional Dental Devices



Summary



GBI Research's report, "Dental Implants Market to 2018 - Technical Advancements and Procedure Efficiency are Resulting in the Increased Preference for Dental Implants over Traditional Dental Devices" provides key data, information and analysis for the global dental implants market. It examines the market and competitive landscape and trends for the titanium dental implants and zirconium dental implants segments and provides comprehensive information on key trends and dynamics. The report also looks at the pipeline products in each segment and gives details of important M&A activity.



It has been built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.



Scope



- Key market geographies of the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil

- Market size data for the titanium dental implants and zirconium dental implants segments

- Annualized market revenue data forecast from 2011 to 2018 and company share data for 2011

- Qualitative analysis of key trends in the dental implants market

- Information on the leading players and technologies in the market



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the global dental implants market

- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies

- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying the market players with the most innovative pipelines

- Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies

- Identify the key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return

- Identify, understand and capitalize on the next big thing in the dental implants market landscape

- Make more informed business decisions using the reports insightful and in-depth analysis of the global dental implants market and the factors shaping it



