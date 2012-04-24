Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Dental Implants & Prosthetics Market Current Trends, Opportunities & Global Forecasts To 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Dental implant is an artificial tooth root which is used in dentistry to support restorations that resemble a tooth or group of teeth to replace missing teeth. Dental implants are an ideal option for people in good general oral health who have lost a tooth or teeth due to periodontal disease, an injury, or some accident.
Dental markets studied in this report are categorized as dental implants, & prosthetics; of which implants account for largest share of the total market. The global dental implant & prosthetics market was valued at $ 6,781.7 million in 2011 and is expected to reach $10,562.2 million by 2016; growing at a CAGR of and 9.3% from 2011 to 2016.
Europe is leading the global dental implant market with the largest share of 41.0%, at an estimated $1,675.1 million in 2011.
The market offers tremendous growth potential mainly due to the increasing demand from developing Asian and South American nations, due to increasing purchasing power and consumer acceptance of advanced dental technologies. The trend towards minimally-invasive surgical procedures forms another key factor driving the growth of the dental implants market, as these preclude the pain, infection, and other side-effects associated with traditional dental procedures.
The report analyzes the dental implants market by material and procedures. Based on the material used, dental implants are segmented as the titanium implants and zirconia implants. The titanium implants are further classified on the basis of stages involved in surgery (single stage & two stage); and type of connectors (external hexagonal, internal hexagonal, and internal octagonal).
By procedure, dental implants are segmented as the root-form dental implant and plate-form dental implant. Among the two types, root-form dental implants are the most prolifically used dental implants, due to durability and high success rate, compared to the other types of implants.
The introduction of technologies such as CAD/CAM has significantly improved dentistry procedures. This is significantly boosted market growth for dental prosthetics, along with the fact it offers patients a wide range of options. Ceramic crowns offer better esthetics, while metal-fused ceramic crown offer greater strength. Crowns are also available in gold and other metal alloys.
Major players in the global dental implants & prosthetics market include Nobel Biocare (Switzerland), Dentsply International (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Straumann (Switzerland), Ivoclar (Liechtenstein), Sirona (U.S.), Heraeus Kulzer (Germany) and Biomet/3i (U.S.).
