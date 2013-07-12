Dental Implants & Prosthetics Market Worth $10,562.2 Million - 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- The “Dental Implants & Prosthetics Market (Artificial Teeth, Dentures, Crowns & Bridges) Current Trends, Opportunities & Global Forecasts to 2016” analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in Americas, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.



Browse:

- market data tables and in-depth Table of Content of “Dental Implants Market”.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/dental-implants-prosthetics-market-695.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.



This report studies the global Dental Implants Market (Artificial Teeth, Dentures, and Crowns & Bridges) Current Trends, Opportunities and Global Forecasts to 2016.



Dental implant is an artificial tooth root which is used in dentistry to support restorations that resemble a tooth or group of teeth to replace missing teeth. Dental implants are an ideal option for people in good general oral health who have lost a tooth or teeth due to periodontal disease, an injury, or some accident. Prosthetic dentistry involves the diagnosis, treatment, and reconstruction of missing or infected teeth through the use of crowns, bridges, implants, and dentures. Dental prosthetics offer a more permanent solution than endodontic treatments.



Dental markets studied in this report are categorized as dental implants, & prosthetics; of which implants account for largest share of the total market. The global dental implant & prosthetics market was valued at $ 6,781.7 million in 2011 and is expected to reach $10,562.2 million by 2016; growing at a CAGR of and 9.3% from 2011 to 2016.



Improvements in dental implants market and introduction of a combination material of titanium and zirconia, will lead to a winning combination with advantages of both in a single package and provide a new boost to the market. Changing consumer needs and a shift towards cosmetic dentistry will drive the market for hi-end dental solutions. Along with all these factors, growing number of dental practitioners and improved availability of the products and technologies will give a boost to this market.



Major players in the global dental prosthetics market include Nobel Biocare (Switzerland), Dentsply International (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Straumann (Switzerland), Ivoclar (Liechtenstein), Sirona (U.S.), Heraeus Kulzer (Germany) and Biomet/3i (U.S.).



Buy a copy of this Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=695



Download Free Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=695



Browse related reports to Medical Devices Market



About MarketsandMarkets



MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals; including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, telecommunications and IT, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, aerospace & defense.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304 Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com