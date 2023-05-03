Dental Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Aetna, Ameritas, AXA

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2023 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with the title "Global Dental Insurance Market Survey & Outlook" is designed to cover micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings, and sales channels. The Global Dental Insurance offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth patterns, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Delta Dental, HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd. (Apollo Munich), MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC, United HealthCare Services, Inc., Aetna Inc., AFLAC INCORPORATED, Allianz, Ameritas, AXA, Cigna, Others.



Definition:

Dental insurance is a kind of insurance intended to pay a portion of the prices associated with dental care. There are many different kinds of individual, family, or group dental insurance plans classified into 3 primary categories such as Indemnity, preferred provider Network (PPO), and Dental Health Managed Organizations (DHMO). Typically dental offices have a fee schedule or a list of costs for the dental services or procedures they provide. Dental insurance firms have similar fee schedules that are usually based on Usual and Customary dental services, an average of fees in an area. The fee schedule is usually used because of the transactional instrument between the insurance company, dental office and/or dentist, and the consumer.



Market Overview of Dental Insurance

If you are involved in the Dental Insurance industry or aim to be, then this study is vital to keep your market knowledge up-to-date. The Market is segmented by Applications [Individuals, Corporates], Types / Coverage [Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans, Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) plans, Dental Health Maintenance Organization (DHMO) plans, Indemnity plans, Discount plans], and major players. To get deep dive into the market, geographically 22+ jurisdictions or countries were summarized in the study from the Asia Pacific, MEA, South America, Europe, and North America.



Geographically, the global version of the report has the following country inclusion:

- North America [United States, Canada, and Mexico]

- Europe [Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, and the Rest of Europe]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, and Others]

- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and the Rest of South America]

- the Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Turkey, Israel, GCC Countries, and the Rest of Africa)



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Countries; Insurance carriers, and Aggregators should focus on in years to come to channel their efforts and investments in Dental Insuranceto maximize growth and profitability. The growth in 2020 is noticeably slower and mature markets in North America and Western Europe requires " heavy lifting" to address such trends due to the dynamic macroeconomic and regulatory environment.



The distribution channels in the insurance industry, are always of great importance, reflecting the " push" nature of Dental Insurance offering in the industry. The distribution model has continued to evolve as insurers try to better connect with their customers. Over the years, the Dental Insurance industry has seen a clear dominance of face-to-face selling (agents and brokers). However, with the increasing penetration of the Internet and customers preferring convenience, the digital mode of sales is becoming increasingly popular in Dental Insurance.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2019-2022

Base year – 2022

Forecast period – 2023 to 2029



Major Highlights of TOC:



Chapter One: Global Dental Insurance Market Industry Overview

1.1 Dental Insurance Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Dental Insurance Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Behaviour & Distribution Channels



Chapter Two: Global Dental Insurance Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

(Individuals, Corporates)

2.2 Global Dental Insurance Market Size by Application/End Users (2019-2023E)

2.3 Global Dental Insurance Market Forecast by Application/End Users (2023-2029)



Chapter Three: Global Dental Insurance Market by Type

3.1 By Type

(Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans, Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) plans, Dental Health Maintenance Organization (DHMO) plans, Indemnity plans, Discount plans)

3.2 Dental Insurance Market Size by Type (2019-2023E)

3.3 Dental Insurance Market Forecast by Type (2023-2029)



Chapter Four: Dental Insurance Market: by Region/Country

4.1 Dental Insurance Market by Regions

4.2 Dental Insurance Market Revenue & Share by Region

4.3 North America

4.4 Europe

4.5 the Asia Pacific

4.6 South America

4.7 the Middle East & Africa



Chapter Five: Player Analysis

5.1 Market Share Analysis by Players (2019-2023E)

5.2 Market Concentration Rate by Regions

5.3 Company Profiles



