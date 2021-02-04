Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Dental Insurance Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Dental Insurance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. The study covers emerging player's data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Major Players in Market are:

CIGNA Dental (United States), AXA PPP healthcare Limited (United Kingdom), Aetna, Inc.(United States), UnitedHealth Group Inc.(United States), MetLife Inc. (United States), Humana Dental Insurance (United States), Aflac Inc. (United States), Ameritas Group Inc. (United States) and United Concordia Dental Plans Inc.(United States)



What is Dental Insurance?

Dental insurance is a kind of insurance intended to pay a portion of the prices associated with dental care. There are many different kinds of individual, family, or group dental insurance plans classified into 3 primary categories such as Indemnity, preferred provider Network (PPO), and Dental Health Managed Organizations (DHMO). Typically dental offices have a fee schedule or a list of costs for the dental services or procedures they provide. Dental insurance firms have similar fee schedules that are usually based on Usual and Customary dental services, an average of fees in an area. The fee schedule is usually used because of the transactional instrument between the insurance company, dental office and/or dentist, and the consumer.



Dental Insurance Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Type (Class I (preventive care), Class II (basic procedures), Class III (major procedures)), Mode of Distribution (Insurance Agents, Corporates, Online Channel), End Users (Individuals, Families, Groups)



Market Drivers

Economic Development

Advancements in Health Care

Positive Demographic Patterns

Changes and Activities by Governments

Strategies Welcoming Foreign Investment

A rise in Salary Levels

Increase in Awareness Regarding Dental Care



Opportunities

Emerging Demand from Developing Countries



Restraints

Changing Economic Conditions



Challenges

Extreme Competition And Really Tough Profit Margins



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Dental Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Dental Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Dental Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Dental Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Dental Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Dental Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Dental Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Dental Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Dental Insurance market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Dental Insurance market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Dental Insurance market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



