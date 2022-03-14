Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global Dental Insurance Services Market Survey & Outlook" is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Global Dental Insurance Services offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth pattern, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Delta Dental Insurance Company, United Concordia Dental, MetLife, Cigna, Humana, Aetna & Unum.



Market Overview of Dental Insurance Services



If you are involved in the Dental Insurance Services industry or aim to be, then this study is vital to keep your market knowledge up-to-date. The Market is segmented by Applications [Individuals, Families & Groups], Types / Coverage [ Dental Preferred Provider Organization (DPPO), Dental Health Maintenance Organization (DHMO), Dental Indemnity, Dental Exclusive Provider Organization (DEPO) & Dental Point of Service (DPOS)] and major players. To get deep dive in market, geographically 22+ jurisdictions or countries were summarized in the study from Asia Pacific, MEA, South America, Europe and North America.



Geographically, the global version of report has following country inclusion:

- North America [United States, Canada and Mexico]

- Europe [Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, and Rest of Europe]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia and Others]

- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Rest of South America]

- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Turkey, Israel, GCC Countries and Rest of Africa)



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Country; Insurance carriers, Aggregators should focus in years to come to channelize their efforts and investments in Dental Insurance Services to maximize growth and profitability. The growth in 2022 is noticeably slower and mature markets in North America and Western Europe requires "heavy lifting" to address such trends due to the dynamic macroeconomic and regulatory environment.



The distribution channels in the insurance industry, is always of great importance, reflecting the "push" nature of Dental Insurance Services offering in the industry. The distribution model has continued to evolve as insurers try to better connect with their customers. Over the years, the Dental Insurance Services industry has seen a clear dominance of face-to face selling (agents and brokers). However, with the increasing penetration of the Internet and customers preferring convenience, the digital mode of sales is becoming increasingly popular in Dental Insurance Services.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016-2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028



Major Highlights of TOC:



Chapter One: Global Dental Insurance Services Market Industry Overview

1.1 Dental Insurance Services Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Dental Insurance Services Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Behaviour & Distribution Channels



Chapter Two: Global Dental Insurance Services Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

Individuals, Families & Groups



2.2 Global Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Application/End USers

2.3 Global Dental Insurance Services Market Forecast by Application/End USers



Chapter Three: Global Dental Insurance Services Market by Type

3.1 By Type

Dental Preferred Provider Organization (DPPO), Dental Health Maintenance Organization (DHMO), Dental Indemnity, Dental Exclusive Provider Organization (DEPO) & Dental Point of Service (DPOS)

3.2 Dental Insurance Services Market Size by Type

3.3 Dental Insurance Services Market Forecast by Type



Chapter Four: Dental Insurance Services Market: by Region/Country

4.1 Dental Insurance Services Market by Regions

4.2 Dental Insurance Services Market Revenue & share by Region

4.3 North America

4.4 Europe

4.5 Asia Pacific

4.6 South America

4.7 Middle East & Africa



Chapter Five: Player Analysis

5.1 Market Share Analysis by Players

5.2 Market Concentration Rate by Regions

5.3 Company Profiles



..........continued



