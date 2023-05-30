Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2023 -- According to the new market research report "Dental Laboratories Market In terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $35.0 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $46.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2027. The new research study consists of an industry trend analysis of the market. The new research study consists of industry trends, pricing analysis, patent analysis, conference and webinar materials, key stakeholders, and buying behaviour in the market. The new edition of the report provides an updated product portfolio for the companies profiled in the report.



The growth of this dental lab market is primarily driven by factors such as rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of edentulism, development of technologically advanced solutions, growing dental tourism in the emerging markets, rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, increasing outsourcing of customization, and the increasing number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM technologies. The growing demand for cosmetic dental procedures indicates strong growth opportunities. On the other hand, the high cost of dental materials and equipment, the increasing cost of dental surgery, and the lack of access to medical reimbursement policies are major factors expected to restrain the market growth. Pricing pressures faced by prominent market players and a dearth of skilled professionals are major market challenges.



Driver: Growth in the geriatric population and edentulism cases



The market's demand is being driven by the rise in the elderly population and the number of edentulism cases. The market is expanding as a result of the development of new technologies like CAD/CAM and 3D printing, which make it possible to produce dental prostheses like crowns, bridges, dentures, and veneers that are specifically made for each individual patient. Additionally, the market is expanding as a result of rising demand for cosmetic dental procedures and increased oral hygiene awareness.



Opportunity: Growing demand for cosmetic dental procedures

The rising demand for cosmetic dental procedures is anticipated to significantly expand the global market over the coming years. The introduction of new technologies, such as CAD/CAM systems and 3D printing for dental prostheses, as well as improved access to dental care services and growing oral hygiene awareness are the main drivers of this growth. The market is also being driven by the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures like veneers, crowns, implants, and bridges. Moreover, as more patients choose checkups and preventive treatments, the preventive dentistry trend is fueling market expansion. In addition, it is anticipated that the growing geriatric population and rising disposable incomes in emerging economies will further fuel the market.



CAD/CAM materials to account for the Highest CAGR of the market during the forecast period

The dental laboratories market for materials is segmented into metal-ceramics, traditional-all ceramics, CAD/CAM materials, plastics, and metals. In 2021, the CAD/CAM materials segment accounted for 7.8% of the CAGR in the market. The high CAGR of this segment can be attributed primarily due to their high durability, strength, long-lasting aesthetics, and precision of advanced technology and associated decreased labour costs.

Milling Equipment to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period



The milling equipment segment accounted for 45.5% of the dental laboratories market in 2021. The demand for milling equipment has increased due to overarching factors—the growth in the geriatric population, growing dental tourism in emerging markets, the rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, and the increasing number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM milling equipment.



3D Printing Systems considered to be fastest growing segment of the market during the forecast period

The 3D Printing Systems segment accounted for 9.0% of the dental laboratories market in 2021 and it is estimated to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period. The demand 3D Printing Systems has increased due to technological advancements and cost reductions, the use of 3D printers in dental laboratories, and digitalization of laboratories.



Crowns to account for the highest CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Based on prosthetic type, the global dental laboratories market has been segmented into bridges, crowns, veneers, dentures, and clear aligners. Crowns accounted for the highest 6.4% of CAGR of the dental laboratories market, by prosthetic type, in 2021. Crowns used to protect the tooth from further damage and durability of dental crowns is generally 10 to 15 years or more. The most widely used crown materials are porcelain, PFM, gold, and zirconium.



The APAC Dental Laboratories market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The dental lab market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, Europe accounted for 32.5% of the market during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of dental caries and various periodontal diseases is driving the demand for dental procedures and products, such as prosthetics and implants, in Europe. The emerging markets across the Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to grow at higher CAGRs during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific dental laboratories market is driven by several factors such as rising geriatric population, growing dental tourism, increase in the number of dental laboratories, digitalization of laboratories, increasing adoption of CAD/CAM dentistry, increasing disposable income, and increased outsourcing of various manufacturing services in the region.



Key Market Players:



Prominent players in the dental laboratories market are Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), GC Corporation (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Planmeca Oy (Finland), BEGO GmbH & Co, KG (Germany), Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein), VOCO GmbH (Germany), Shofu Dental Corporation (Japan), VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc. (Japan), Amann Girrbach AG (Austria), Schütz Dental GmbH (Germany), Nakanishi Inc. (Japan), COLTENE Holding AG (Switzerland), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), A-dec Inc. (US). Stratasys (US and Israel), 3D Systems (US), Formlabs (US), Roland DG Corporation (Japan), SHINING 3D (US), and Zirkonzahn (US).



