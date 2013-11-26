Dental, Medical Office Construction Company Makes Your Office Shine

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- A business familiar with every detail of the building process, Mendel and Company Construction now offers dental and medical office construction services which begin with detailed pre-planning. Each project begins with a site consultation to determine building placement and what kinds of challenges may faced. The company will then conduct a detailed plan and design review based on its findings.



Every step of the process is handled meticulously. Mendel and Company Construction works to ensure the best possible outcome for clients. Medical facility projects and dental office construction start with consultations and a review, and then the company will:



- Conduct a cost analysis for the entire project. Suggestions will be provided based on the most cost-effective materials, solutions, etc.



- Provide comprehensive budget estimates. These help in the process of securing financing and optimizing one’s business plan.



- Schedule pre-construction to guarantee the smoothest materials procurement.



- Meet and refer with all necessary participants in the project, including architects, landscapers, engineers, and lenders.



- Plan logistics and manage the time frame of medical office construction, site staging, contracts, weekly meetings, billing, and permits.



Well-Rounded Experience for Any Project



In addition, the company is experienced in a number of related areas. Its team has managed relationships with leasing agents, landlords, developers, and others. A dental office construction project can involve just the office or the building of a new complex from the ground up. The company is committed to completing each project on-time and on-budget.



Mendel and Company Construction has completed over 200 medical and dental projects. It maintains a large portfolio of projects online. A BBB Accredited Company, its expertise is backed by an informative blog and testimonials. For more information on the medical office construction services and to contact the organization, please go to www.mendelandcompany.com.



About Mendel and Company

Able to handle small office projects to multi-million dollar construction efforts, Mendel and Company has provided high-quality, professional construction services since 1997. The company is one of the most recognized names in construction in the Denver area for commercial projects. It has completed projects in Colorado, Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming and soon plans to operate in Massachusetts, Washington, and Texas.



Media Contact :

Mendel and Company Construction

3735 South Broadway Street

Englewood, CO 80113

(303) 698-5628

http://mendelandcompany.com

Nathan Mendel

nathan@mendelandcompany.com