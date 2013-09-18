Dental Office in Queens NY Supports Community Organization Dedicated to Reuniting Siblings

Flushing, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Long-time Queens NY Dentist, Dr. Shilpa Trivedi, and her staff, known for their support of activities which help their fellow man, are now supporters of a young organization called JISU. Joy in Siblings United (JISU), dedicated to re-uniting siblings who have been separated by foster care, divorce, adoption or other hardships. JISU is an organization “Where sibling separation knows no boundaries.”



They have just held their first 5-day summer camp program, bringing separated siblings together in a beautiful camp environment for what may be their first chance to know each other in a stress-free, nurturing environment. Siblings who have been apart were given an opportunity to re-bond, to be family again, to enjoy and share some fun and memorable experiences.



JISU, created and led by Maria Jones of Newark, NJ, is young. Its founder had a dream which she backed with her own hard work as well as her own money. When she requested assistance to ensure the success of their first reunion summer-camp, Dr. Shilpa Trivedi and her Flushing dental office staff stepped forward and gave funds to help. Support is also welcome in the form of volunteers, supplies, and other help.



In addition to the 5-day summer camp, JISU provides resources throughout the year for members who need direction, assistance or simply someone to talk to. In addition to providing opportunities to gather socially, JISU also provides seminars and learning experiences on such critical topics as prevention of bullying, gang violence, substance abuse and sexual abuse, as well as positive life skills.



Flushing Dentist, Dr. Shilpa Trivedi, said, “My staff and I believe 100% in helping others. The family bond is sacred, and that extends to people who may not be blood family but who are parts of one’s life. It is tragic when life’s hardships separate people. We are putting our money behind our belief in family relationships by supporting JISU, Joy in Siblings United.”



Preferred Dental Care, providing all types of dentistry in Queens, NY, also sponsors programs in support of Education in India, Literacy in the US and around the world and Drug Education.



Dr. Trivedi said, “It’s not enough to just be an excellent dentist in Flushing, NY. This planet, and all of mankind, is the responsibility of each of us. We at Preferred Dental Care actively do what we can, and never forget to help others.”



About Preferred Dental Care

For Additional Information Visit the Website at: http://www.preferreddentalcare.net



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Preferred Dental Care,

146-10 45th Ave,

Flushing, NY 11355

Call 718-445-7600

http://www.preferreddentalcare.net