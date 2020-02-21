Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- Dental Plaster Trimmer Market: Introduction



A dental plaster trimmer is a dental laboratory equipment which is used for modeling hard and soft plasters for various applications in dentistry. Different types of discs such as diamond discs, silicone discs, and carbide discs are used in dental plaster trimmers for modeling the plasters. The type of disc used in trimmer machines varies with the type of plaster.



Two different types of dental trimmers are available in the market: Wet dental plaster trimmers and dry dental plaster trimmers. Each of these trimmers has diverse applications and specifications based on type of plaster used in refractory casts.



The dental plaster trimmers are featured with single wheel model trimmers and dual wheel model trimmers. The dual wheel model trimmers are ideal for high volume dental laboratories. The dual wheel dental plaster trimmer comprises one course wheel which is used for rough cutting while other wheel is used for finishing work.



The dual wheel dental plaster trimmer eliminates repetitive changing of wheels throughout the trimming process as required in single wheel models, thus saves overall time



Dental Plaster Trimmer Market: Key Drivers



The global Dental Plaster Trimmer Market is primarily driven by high prevalence and rise in incidence rates of dental disorders across the globe. High prevalence of periodontal disorders, increase in number of missing teeth, and prosthetic rehabilitation are estimated to drive the Dental Plaster Trimmer Market during the forecast period.



Technological advancements in dental plaster trimmers, new product launch, and rapidly growing number of large dental laboratories across the globe are likely to contribute to the growth of dental plaster trimmers during the forecast period



Wet Dental Plaster Segment to Dominate Global Dental Plaster Trimmer Market



In terms of product type, the global Dental Plaster Trimmer Market can be categorized into dry dental plaster trimmers and wet dental plaster trimmers. The wet dental plaster segment is estimated to dominate the global Dental Plaster Trimmer Market during the forecast period.

Wet dental plaster trimmers are ideal for large dental laboratories having plaster trimming and stone modelling on daily basis

The wet dental plaster trimmers segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Dental Laboratories Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities



Based on end-user, the global Dental Plaster Trimmer Market can be divided into dental laboratories, hospitals, and dental clinics. The dental laboratories segment is anticipated to be the leading end-user of the global Dental Plaster Trimmer market during the forecast period.



The dental plaster trimmers are most commonly used in dental laboratories for precision cutting and shaping the dental casts and for various other applications. Rapidly growing number of dental laboratories across the globe and rise in demand for technologically advanced dental plaster trimmers in these laboratories is likely to contribute the most towards the global market in 2018.



Asia Pacific Dental Plaster Trimmer Market to Expand Rapidly



In terms of region, the global dental plaster trimmer market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. However, the region is anticipated to lose market share by the end of 2027.



Large number of patient pool with dental disorders, rapidly growing geriatric population with dental issues, and significantly growing dental surgeries are likely to contribute to dominant share of North America in 2027



Well-established health care infrastructure, early adoption of technologically advanced equipment in dental laboratories, and large base of dental laboratory equipment manufacturers in the region are estimated to drive the dental plaster trimmer market in the region during the forecast period

The Dental Plaster Trimmer Market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing number of patients with dental issues in densely populated countries such as India, China, and Hong Kong, and rapidly improving health care infrastructure.



Key Players Operating in Global Market



The global dental plaster trimmer market is highly fragmented with a large number of domestic players accounting for majority of the market share in respective regions. Key players operating in the global dental plaster trimmer market include:



Sirio Dental Dental Division P.Iva

Aixin Medical Equipment Co., Ltd, China

Great Lakes Dental Technologies

DentalEZ

EUROCEM

SCHULER-DENTAL

DENTALFARM SRL

IP Dent Germany

Patterson Dental

Renfert