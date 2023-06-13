Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2023 -- The dental practice management software industry is poised for significant growth and transformation in the near future. With advancements in technology and increasing digitalization, dental practices are adopting software solutions to streamline their operations, improve patient care, and enhance overall efficiency. Dental practice management software offers a wide range of features, including appointment scheduling, patient records management, billing and invoicing, treatment planning, and communication tools. These software solutions help dental practices automate manual tasks, reduce paperwork, and improve accuracy in managing patient information. In addition, the integration of electronic health records (EHR) and digital imaging capabilities further enhances the capabilities of dental practice management software. The near future will witness continued innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), tele-dentistry, and patient engagement tools, providing dentists with advanced tools to enhance diagnosis, treatment planning, and patient communication. As dental practices increasingly recognize the benefits of adopting digital solutions, the dental practice management software industry is expected to witness significant growth and revolutionize the way dental practices operate and deliver care to their patients.



Dental Practice Management Software Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.5 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $2.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The overall growth of the Dental PMS market is because of the rising in demand for cosmetic procedures and the technological advancements in dentistry, which in turn, increase the footfall at dental practices. This leads to increased demand for dental PMS.



"During the forecast period, the cloud-based segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the Dental PMS market."



Based on deployment mode, the dental PMS market is segmented into cloud-based, web-based and on-premise software. The cloud based segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The primary driver of this market is flexible, scalable, and affordable nature of cloud-based technology. Additionally, advantages such as remote access, low upfront costs, and data security also contribute to the high growth of the segment.



"In 2022, by end user, dental clinics segment held the largest share of Dental PMS market."



By end user, the Dental PMS market can be segmented into hospitals, dental clinics and other end users.



Due to the rising awareness of dental disorders and their treatment, and the rising footfall in dental clinics in developing countries due to increased dental tourism, the dental clinics segment occupied the largest share of the market in 2022. The other end users segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment, which is mainly due to DSOs, can be chalked down to increasing private equity funding for DSOs, and benefits of economies of scale offered by DSOs, among other factors.



"In 2022, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the Dental PMS market during the forecast period. "



Based on region, the dental PMS market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the region with the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028. This can be attributed to the rising dental tourism, rising disposable incomes, increasing awareness about new technologies, increasing prevalence of dental disorders, and rising need for quality dental care in the developing countries of the region.



Dental Practice Management Software Market Dynamics:



Drivers:

1. Rising demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures



Restraints:

1. Data privacy and security issues



Opportunities:

1. Consolidation of dental practices



Challenges:

1. Resistance to switch to dental PMS



Key Market Players:



Key players in the Dental practice management software market include Patterson Companies, Inc. (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Carestream Dental LLC (US), and Open Dental Software Inc.(US)



Among other developments, these companies adopted strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, product launches, and expansions, to strengthen their presence in the Dental PMS market.



Recent Developments:



- In January 2023 A Henry Schein, Inc. (US) subsidiary, eAssist Dental Solutions (US), acquired a majority interest in Unitas PPO Solutions (US) to improve fee analysis services offered by Henry Schein, and enhance the collection processes of the eAssist platform.

- In April 2023, Henry Schein, Inc. (US) acquired a majority ownership position in Biotech Dental SAS (France), aiming to create a digital workflow that provides a seamless journey for customers to increase case acceptance and improve clinical outcomes for practitioners.

- In November 2022, The Curve Dental LLC (US) and Pearl Inc. (US) organizations announced plans to integrate Pearl's Second Opinion disease detection capabilities within Curve Dental's all-in-one SuperHero practice management system.



Dental Practice Management Software Market Advantages:



- Improved Efficiency: Dental practice management software automates various administrative tasks such as appointment scheduling, patient records management, and billing, reducing the need for manual paperwork and streamlining workflows. This improves overall efficiency, allowing dental professionals to focus more on patient care.

- Enhanced Patient Experience: The software enables seamless communication between dental staff and patients, offering features such as automated appointment reminders, patient portals for accessing information and making online payments, and secure messaging systems. These tools enhance patient engagement, satisfaction, and convenience.

- Accurate and Centralized Patient Records: Dental practice management software provides a centralized database for storing and managing patient records, including medical history, treatment plans, and diagnostic images. This allows for easy access to up-to-date patient information, improving accuracy in diagnoses, treatment planning, and continuity of care.

- Streamlined Billing and Insurance Claims: The software simplifies billing and insurance claim processes, reducing errors and improving accuracy. It automates the generation of invoices, tracks payments, and helps dental practices manage insurance claims efficiently, leading to faster reimbursement and improved revenue cycle management.

- Data Analytics and Reporting: Dental practice management software often includes robust reporting and analytics features that provide valuable insights into practice performance, financial metrics, patient demographics, and treatment outcomes. This data helps dentists make informed decisions, optimize practice operations, and identify areas for improvement.

- Compliance and Data Security: Dental practice management software ensures compliance with industry regulations such as HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) and provides data security measures to protect patient confidentiality and sensitive information.

- Integration with Digital Imaging and EHR Systems: Many dental practice management software solutions integrate with digital imaging systems and electronic health records (EHR), allowing for seamless access to radiographs, intraoral images, and other diagnostic data within the software platform. This integration enhances treatment planning and improves collaboration among dental professionals.



Overall, the adoption of dental practice management software offers numerous advantages, ranging from increased efficiency and patient satisfaction to improved financial management and data-driven decision-making. As the dental industry continues to embrace digital transformation, the dental practice management software market is expected to grow and evolve, providing even more advanced features and benefits to dental practices worldwide.