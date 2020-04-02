Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Dental Practice Software Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Dental Practice Software Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (United States), Carestream Dental LLC (United States), Curve Dental, Inc. (United States), Datacon Dental Systems (United States), DentiMax LLC (United States), Gaargle Solutions Inc. (United States), Epic Systems Corporation (United States), Henry Schein, Inc. (United States), Patterson Companies, Inc. (United States) and Quality Systems, Inc. (United States).



Dental practice management software is useful for appointment scheduling, charting, e-billing, merchant card processing, automated appointment reminders, free text messaging, and much more. It is an all-in-one solution that helpt to go completely paperless. It also helps in practice management, administration, charting & imaging, and even group practices. It improves staff productivity, expands clinical efficiencies and streamline office workflow.



Market Trend

- Increasing Dental Issues in the People

Market Drivers

- Increased Number of Hospitals and Clinics

- High Demand for Dental Practice Management Software

Opportunities

- Rising Geriatric Population Worldwide

- Increasing Adoption of Healthcare IT Solutions

Restraints

- Technical Issues Related to Dental Practice Software

Challenges

- Privacy and Security Isssues Related to Patient Data



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (United States), Carestream Dental LLC (United States), Curve Dental, Inc. (United States), Datacon Dental Systems (United States), DentiMax LLC (United States), Gaargle Solutions Inc. (United States), Epic Systems Corporation (United States), Henry Schein, Inc. (United States), Patterson Companies, Inc. (United States) and Quality Systems, Inc. (United States)



To comprehend Global Dental Practice Software market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Global Dental Practice Software market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ---------- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics ------ USD400

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis ------ USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five:Global Dental Practice Software, by Market Segmentationand Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2018) ------ USD1400

Global Dental Practice Software

Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise), Operating System (Microsoft, UNIX, Linux, Mac OS X, Novell NetWare), Component (Scheduling, Patient Communication, Invoice/Billing, Payment Processing, Insurance Management, Dental Charting)



Global Dental Practice Software Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six:Global Dental Practice Software - Manufacturers/Players Analysis ------ USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven:Global Dental Practice Software, by Market Segmentationand Region (value, volume**) (2019-2024) ------ USD1400

------ Sections same as Chapter Five------

Chapter Eight:Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players]------ USD1250

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

** If applicable



