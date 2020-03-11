Dental Prosthesis Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2019-2030 - Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Dental Prosthesis Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the Global Dental Prosthesis Market is estimated to account for over US$ 4.3 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2030.



The dental prosthesis market growth can be attributed to the factors, such as the growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of oral diseases due to changing eating habits of people including the excess consumption of sugars, rising alcohol and tobacco consumption and the high demand for cosmetic dentistry.



Some of the prominent players in the global dental prosthesis market:

Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona., Henry Schein, Inc., AVINENT Science and Technology, OSSTEM Implant Co., Ltd., Bicon, LLC, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, 3M, PANTHERA, and others.



Growing Factors:



Factors such as growing dental tourism will also propel market growth as people opt to travel to another country for dental care with the intention of saving money. According to World Dental Federation, in the European Union, annual spending on oral healthcare was estimated at US$ 87 billion in the years 2008-2012; however according to the platform for Better Oral Health in Europe, the number is going to increase to US$ 102 billion in 2020, which is more than the money invested in cancer and respiratory care.



Also, technological advancements in dental procedures, such as CAD/CAM technology for dental procedures and the increasing awareness among people in developing countries with regards to oral health are also propelling market growth.



Regional Analysis:



Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest CAGR in the dental prosthesis market during the forecast period, which is driven by the large patient pool in this region. The growth in Asia Pacific can also be attributed to governments in the region creating awareness regarding the importance of oral health. Moreover, for leading companies, the region acts as an untapped market as the incident rate of oral diseases is high in the region. As a result, the dental prosthesis market is likely to expand considerably in the region during the forecast period.



