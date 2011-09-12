Dental Prosthetics Market in the Asia Pacific 2010-2014 - Latest Market Research

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of 'Dental Prosthetics Market in the Asia Pacific Region 2010-2014' to their offering.



The Dental Prosthetics market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region to grow at a CAGR of 13 percent over the period 2010–2014. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growth of the Crowns and Bridges market in India and China. The Dental Prosthetics market in the APAC region has also been witnessing the growth of regional vendors. However, an increase in the cost of implantation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Key vendors dominating this market include Dentsply International Inc., Nobel Biocare Holding AG, Sirona Dental Systems Inc., 3M ESPE AG, and Straumann Holdings AG.



Dental Prosthetics Market in the Asia Pacific Region 2010–2014 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses specifically on the current and future growth prospects of the Dental Prosthetics market in the APAC region. The report also includes a discussion on the key vendors operating in this market.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2014 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors



