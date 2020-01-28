Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- Dental Radiology Equipment and Digital Intraoral Sensors Market is valued at USD 3,478 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 6,298 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. Increasing Prevalence of Dental-Related Problems is the Key Driving Factors for Increasing the Growth of Dental Radiology Equipment and Digital Intraoral Sensors Market



Dental radiology equipment and digital intraoral sensors are the devices used for the diagnosis of dental diseases such as tooth decay, cavities, and other oral related disorders. Technological advances and increasing adoption of digitalization in the medical imaging field has given an edge and boosted the development of novel systems. Due to the rising incidence of dental-related problems, there has been raise in the demand for better treatment options and novel products and services in the dental field, which is expected witness a high growth of the dental radiology equipment and digital intraoral sensors market. Dental radiology equipment and digital intraoral sensors provide high-resolution and improved images to the dentist to properly study the disorder on the patient's oral health. The improved images obtained from the devices are used for the diagnosis and suggest proper oral care routine.



Dental radiology equipment and digital intraoral sensors market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region & country level. Based upon product type, dental radiology equipment and digital intraoral sensors market is classified into devices and softwares. On the basis of application, dental radiology equipment and digital intraoral sensors market is classified into endodontic, orthodontic, peridontic, and prosthodontic. On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, dental clinics, and others.



Key Players-

The major players operating in the dental radiology equipment and digital intraoral sensors market are Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation, Planmeca, Air Techniques, Inc., VATECH, Acteon, The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd., Carestream Health, Midmark, and Others.



Rising Adoption Rate of Digital Devices in the Dental Industry Coupled with Rising Geriatric Population is the Factors Expected to Drive the Growth of this Market



The main factor driving the dental radiology equipment and digital intraoral sensors market is majorly due to the technology advances in the dental field and rising awareness and adoption rate for digital imaging and radiology. Also, the growing geriatric population is one of the factors for market growth because the aging people are at high risk of dental-related problems due to weak teeth capabilities. The rapidly growing geriatric population in countries like China, India, and Indonesia is likely to create instrumental growth for dental practice and is expected to boost the growth of the market. According to the World Health Organization, by 2050, the world aging population is estimated to be triple. This projects an increase in the patient pool suffering from dental-related problems and is estimated to grow the market in the forecast years. However, lack of skilled professionals and unawareness of the consumer regarding the availability of advanced technology especially observed in the developing regions is expected to hamper the growth of the market.



Market Segmentation: -

By Product Type (Dental Devices, Intraoral X-Ray Systems, Extraoral X-Ray Systems, Intraoral Sensors, Intraoral Phosphor Storage Plates, Cone-Beam Computed Tomography Imaging, Dental Softwares)



By Treatment (Endodontic, Orthodontic, Peridontic, Prosthodontic)



By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Dental Clinics)



