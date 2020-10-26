Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The Global Dental Services Market Research Report 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Dental Services market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



Top Key Players in the Global Dental Services Market: Coast Dental Services, LLC, Abano Healthcare Group Limited, Pacific Dental Services, Aspen Dental Management, Inc.



Executive Summary



Teeth play such a vital role in every individual's life, it is very important to protect oral health and practice dental hygiene. Therefore, dental services are offered by dentists or dental care professionals for improving, restoring and managing oral health. In other words, people avail of dental services for diagnosing, preventing, and treating various dental diseases or disorders.



Dental services can be broadly divided into three categories: Preventive/Diagnostic Dental Services, Basic Dental Services and Major Dental Services. The most popular dental services include, dental implants, oral examinations & cleanings, routine tooth extractions, root canal treatment, inlays & onlays, oral surgery, orthodontic treatment, smile makeover, dentures, cosmetic dentistry, etc.



Dental services are considered to be very important to preserve the whitening of teeth; to prevent serious health complications; to increase confidence; and to have a healthy baby. The dental services market can be segmented on the basis of service type (General Dentistry, Oral Surgery & Orthodontics and Prosthodontics); procedure type (Cosmetic Dentistry & Non-cosmetic Dentistry); and application (Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Others). The general dentistry, and orthodontics and prosthodontics market can be further segmented into service type: general dentistry (Restorative Services, Preventive Services, Diagnostic Services & Non-surgical Endodontic Services), and orthodontics and prosthodontics (Orthodontics & Prosthodontics).



The global dental services market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2014-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The dental services market is expected to increase due to a surge in the number of dentists, growing geriatric population, rapid urbanization, increasing healthcare spending, soaring diabetic population, rising affordability, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as the high cost of dental services, strict government regulations, etc.



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Dental Services market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



