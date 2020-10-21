Dental Services Market Analysis, Status and Outlook 2020 to 2030

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- The Dental Services Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The global dental services market is expected to decline from $451.2 billion in 2019 to $340.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -24.5%. The decline is mainly due to COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. Several dental care facilities in affected countries have been completely closed or have been only providing minimal treatment for emergency cases. This is because the global public health organizations have recommended dental facilities to postpone elective procedures, surgeries, and non-urgent dental visits, and to prioritize urgent and emergency visits and procedures in order to protect staff and preserve personal protective equipment and patient care supplies. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $582.7 billion in 2023.



North America was the largest region in the global dental services market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global dental services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global dental services market.



The dental services industry is continuously incorporating new technologies for diagnosis or treatment. New composite materials are being developed for implants. CAD/CAM units, digital radiography, 3-D printers, bulk-fill composites with hand pieces, high-definition (HD) cameras and caries detection devices are other recent innovations. Inclusion of the latest technology has led to more accurate diagnosis and safer treatments with improved aesthetic results. This change has given a boost to the dental services market by improved patient outcomes and increasing the number and range of procedures dentists are able to offer.



The dental services market consists of sales of dental services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide dental services. This industry includes establishments that provide general dentistry, oral surgeries and orthodontics and prosthodontic services.



1) By Type: General Dentistry; Oral Surgery; Orthodontics And Prosthodontics; Other Dental Services

2) By Type of Procedure: Cosmetic Dentistry; Non-cosmetic Dentistry

3) By End User Gender: Male; Female

4) By Type of Expenditure: Public; Private



Subsegments Covered: Restorative Services; Preventive Services; Diagnostic Services; Endodontic Surgery; Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery (Excluding Implants); Dental Implantation Services; Orthodontics; Prosthodontics



Companies Mentioned: National Health Service; IDH; Aspen Dental



Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees



Countries: Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, Dental Services indicators comparison.



