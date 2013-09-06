Dental Solutions Bangalore Joins PlacidWay to Promote Laser Dentistry

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- PlacidWay has recently developed a new relationship with a Bangalore-based dentistry facility called Dental Solutions, a center for laser dentistry and implants based in Bangalore, India.



Offering a wide range of dental care including implant dentistry and oral and maxillofacial surgery, highly qualified dental experts and staff at the center specialized in prosthodontics, orthodontics, endodontics and laser assisted procedures.



"We combined oral modern technology with compassion and dental care in order to not only restore function, but to reconstruct smiles," states Managing Director Balasubramanya, also a doctor at the facility, a highly qualified and trained laser practitioner and periodontist who completed training and soft tissue laser specialties in Germany.



Since 2007, Dental Solutions has provided preventive, restorative, cosmetic and dental implant solutions to regional and international patients, and has gained a well-earned reputation as an acclaimed private dental oral maxillofacial and implantology center.



"It's not just about excellence for many patients, it's about patient care and compassion," says Pramod Goel, CEO of PlacidWay, an international medical resource and provider based in Denver, Colorado.



"At Dental Solutions, the dental specialists and staff promote a competent as well as comfortable and family-friendly atmosphere, treating each patient with patience and understanding. Such an approach leads to superlative all-around dental health and hygiene."



Additional treatments provided by Dental Solutions includes but is not limited to root canal treatments, invisible and lingual orthodontics, full mouth rehabilitation as well as implants, bridges, crowns, and dentures. Whether seeking general dentistry, cosmetic, or aesthetic dentistry, Dental Solutions also provides high-tech laser dentistry equipment and technologies, reducing healing time and increasing comfort for patients.



Reducing pain and anxiety is the focus of staff at Dental Solutions, achieved through the focus of their practice on laser dentistry and the latest in techniques and procedures when it comes to dental care, treatments and solutions for a wide range of functional as well as aesthetic dental issues.



About PlacidWay

PlacidWay is a leader in the medical tourism industry, dedicated to offering accurate, up-to-date information and resources regarding medical travel, international providers, treatments, procedures and destinations for international travelers. For press inquiries about PlacidWay or to arrange an interview with Pramod Goel, call +1.303.317.3607 or send an e-mail at info@placidway.com.