Malpractice Insurance for Dental Students

Westborough, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2012 -- Eastern Dentist Insurance Company (EDIC), the premiere Dentists Malpractice Insurance Company, also offers dental malpractice insurance geared towards dental students. “Insurance for U” is the dental malpractice insurance that EDIC has created to help dental students protect themselves as they progress through their dental careers.



EDIC is an established professional liability insurance company that can help dental students and residents protect their dental practice. Insurance for U comes with a new dentist discount for four years, moonlighting policies, part-time policies, and a leave of absence policy for maternity or military.



Eastern Dentists Insurance Company also offers graduating student dentists and resident dentists dental malpractice insurance as they begin practicing dentistry for the first time. EDIC has affordable rates that enable new dentists to establish a career and be protected at the same time.



For more information about EDIC and the “Insurance for U” insurance policy, visit their website at www.edic.com. You can also “like” the company on Facebook, or follow their twitter @EDICInsurance, for dentistry insurance news and updates.



About Eastern Dentists Insurance Company

Based in Westborough, Massachusetts, Eastern Dentists Insurance Company (EDIC) is a company that was founded by the Dental Society of Massachusetts as a response to the rising cost of malpractice insurance. EDIC was founded in 1992 and has since grown to include thousands of members. The Company is a not-for-profit company.