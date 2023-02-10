NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Dental Tourism Market 2022-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Dental Tourism Market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major Players in This Report Include:

Dentzz (India), Kadali's Advanced Dental Care (India), Fortis Healthcare (India), Clove Dental (India), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (India), Oris Dental Centre (India), Dubai Dental Hospital (Dubai), Dent Ally (India), Franco-Vietnamese Hospital (Vietnam) and B.F. Dentistry (New Jersey).



Dental Tourism is a phenomenon where patient who travel abroad for the dental treatment. Dental tourism is the practise of seeking dental care outside of one's home country. Dental tourism is a subcategory of medical tourism in which the individual's primary goal is to seek dental treatment outside of their local healthcare delivery system while also taking a vacation. Dental tourism is a rapidly expanding subset of medical tourism. It essentially revolves around people travelling to foreign countries to obtain lower-cost dental care, often while also enjoying the tourist attractions of their destination. Dental tourism, a prominent component of medical tourism, is gaining traction, and India attracts a significant share of these patients seeking professional dental treatment as well as some touristic pleasure. India has the most advanced dental technology, particularly when it comes to complex procedures.



Market Challenges:

Legal and Ethical Issues, Absence of Awareness, Deficiency of Proper Information and Lack of Networking for Dental Tourism Events and Forums



Market Trend:

Increasing the Number of Patients Requiring Medical, Dental, and Cosmetic Treatments Is Globally



Opportunities:

Oral Healthcare Is Becoming More Popular, Increased Demand for Cosmetic Surgery, Dental Tourism Facilitators Stand a Chance to Earn Big and Dentists Can Partner With Travel Companies



Market Drivers:

Increasing Consciousness of Benefits of Dental Tourism Worldwide, Low Cast Treatment, Opportunities to Explore To Other Country and Upward Elderly Population Faces Deteriorating Dental Health



The Dental Tourism market study is being classified by Application (Local, Abroad), Services (Dental Implants, Dental Prosthetics, Dental Cosmetics, Dental Consultation, Others), Technology for Dental Treatment (Computer aided design, 3-D imaging, Mini dental implants, Laser dentistry, Sedation dentistry, Nanotechnology), End Users (Old People, Adult, Teenager, Others), Treatments (Preventive Treatment, Restorative Treatment, Prosthodontics Treatment, Other Treatments) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2027



