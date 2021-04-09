Dental Veneers Market Aims Bigger with Technological Innovations by 2024

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- Dental Veneers Market: Overview



The dental veneers market may gain substantial growth across the forecast period of 2020-2030 owing to the growing global demand for the veneers. These veneers are flexible, durable, and do not stain in a short period. In addition, the life of a veneer is between 7 to 15 years. All these benefits may help the dental veneers market to gain considerable momentum.



Dental veneers were invented by a California-based dentist named Charles Pincus in 1928. It was to be used temporarily for an actor to change the appearance of the teeth. Pincus then invented acrylic veneers in 1937 but they had little adhesion and could not sustain for longer times. Finally, Dr. Michael Buonocore introduced etching. Since then, dental veneers are in great demand. Dental veneers are prominently made from composite resin or porcelain.



This report on the dental veneers market conducts thorough research on various parameters for analyzing the ideal growth generating factors. This aspect proves to be of great help to the market stakeholder and helps them to design their business strategies accordingly. This report also covers the rapidly changing dental veneers market scenario. The report also sheds light on the effects of COVID-19 on the dental veneers market through the forecast period of 2019-2028.



Dental Veneers Market: Competitive Dynamics



The dental veneers market has numerous players vying for the top position. These players also engage in various promotional activities to build a rapport with the consumers. The highly competitive market has manufacturers that focus on increasing their sales through attractive advertising campaigns and marketing initiatives. Research and development activities to produce cost-effective and sturdy dental veneers are also pinging great growth opportunities for the market.



Some well-established players in the dental veneers market are Biolase, Align Technology, Sirona Dental Systems, Unilever, P&G, Colgate-Palmolive, Henkel, and Colgate-Palmolive.



Dental Veneers Market: Key Trends



The dental veneers market is gaining demand on the back on the growing dental disorders such as discoloration, anomalies, chipped teeth, and uneven spaces between the teeth across the globe. The use of dental veneers in a variety of applications such as dental institutions, hospitals, dental clinics, and others may ping good growth statistics for the dental veneers market. Porcelain veneers may acquire a good market share due to the attached advantages such as long-lasting material and enabling the pighter appearance of teeth. In addition, dental veneers do not require any special care. Maintaining good oral hygiene is only required for the maintenance of dental veneers. Therefore, these factors can help in increasing the growth rate of the dental veneers market.



Various offers and discounts provided by the dentists may help the dental veneers market to climb the growth ladder. The availability of various alternatives to dental veneers such as dental crowns and orthodontics may impact the dental veneers market negatively and will prove as a growth restrainer.



Dental Veneers Market: Regional Outlook



In geographical terms, Asia Pacific may emerge as the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. India and China have a large number of people with teeth disorders. Hence, growing awareness about treating dental disorders may benefit the dental veneers market largely. These interconnected aspects may serve as major growth contributors for the dental veneers market across Asia Pacific.



Europe may account for a prominent market share across the forecast period. The growing support of the government for dentistry and a substantial aging population are the main growth harnessing factors for accelerated growth. North America may emerge as the second-largest growth contributor for the dental veneers market during 2019-2028. The growing acceptance of dental cosmetic treatments may serve as a prominent growth generator for North America.



