Dental & Vision Records Now Storable in Web-Based PHR Services

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- More and more online PHR platforms now provide users with the ability to store dental and vision records for an all-inclusive PHR solution that closes the gap between simple emergency records and a complete PHR solution. PHR services are provided as part of an online PHR (Personal Health Record) and other health information management and health information technology (Health IT) services may also be concurrently provided on the same platform.



Such services operate by collecting and aggregating patient medical records, digitizing them to create an electronic health record, and providing this information online. Leading PHR platforms now allow their users to upload both dental and vision records, which can then be stored in their individual electronic personal health record, providing much more than just basic health data (such as weight, blood pressure metrics, age, etc.) or specific emergency records.



Previously, personal health records typically included medical and health data collected from a single individual and their medical or healthcare providers, however, most of them did not include the ability to save dental or vision records.



"In an effort to provide PHR solutions that are increasingly more relevant, PHR providers are expanding their offering to include the ability to save both dental and vision records, which until now have not been widely offered by providers,” says Monty Dimkpa, a regular contributor.



