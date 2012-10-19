Dental Wellness of Westlake Village Explains What Constitutes a Beautiful Smile

Westlake Village, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- A beautiful smile can transform someone’s entire appearance. Dr. Robert Freeman, a dentist at Dental Wellness of Westlake Village, encourages people who are unhappy with their smile to consider the many factors that make up a beautiful smile.



By understanding what is displeasing about a smile, a patient will be in a better position to make decisions about what types of cosmetic dentistry would be beneficial to them. White teeth are just one factor that contributes to a beautiful smile. Some others are shape of the teeth, symmetry of the teeth, gum line (how much of the gums are visible when smiling) and width of the smile. A visit to a qualified Westlake dentist is all it will take to help patients determine exactly how their smiles could be improved.



With so many dental services available, it is important to remember that very few people need them all. Teeth whitening, veneers and teeth straightening can all enhance a smile, but it often only takes one type of cosmetic dentistry procedure to get a marked improvement. Dr. Freeman and Dental Wellness of Westlake Village offer a full range of dental services, including the latest in cosmetic dentistry procedures. Those wanting more information can contact Dr. Freeman at 818-879-7480.



Dental Wellness of Westlake Village

4685 Lakeview Canyon Road

Westlake Village, CA 91361

818-879-7480



About Dental Wellness of Westlake Village

Since graduating from dental school in 1986, Dr. Robert Freeman has been helping patients maintain the best dental health possible and has helped thousands improve their smiles through cosmetic dentistry. Dr. Freeman understands the importance of dental health as it relates to overall physical health. He has helped thousands improve their confidence by improving their smiles. Dr. Freeman practices dentistry in the Conejo Valley.