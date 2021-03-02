Dental X-Ray Market Size to Reach USD 4.21 Billion in 2027 : Reports and Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- The global Dental X-Ray Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 8.2% from USD 2.04 billion in 2019 to USD 4.21 billion in 2027.Dental X-ray market is driven by various factors that include increasing cases of oral diseases across the globeand increasing awareness among people about maintaining their oral health to prevent periodontal diseases. In most cases, dentists evaluate dental health through proper examination of teeth using dental X-rays. Oral diseases are non-communicable diseases that have a longtime effect and may cause pain, discomfort, and disfigurement. Oral cancer is among major target disease for use of dental X-ray. With the rising prevalence of oral cancer around the world, the market for dental X-ray is anticipated to rise significantly, For instance, every year, over 200,000 new cases are reported worldwide; where approximately 53,000 Americans are expected to be diagnosed with oral cancer in the year 2019. Oral diseases often remain undiagnosed or ignored; however, increased public awareness programs such as, campaigns and advertisements regarding the disadvantages of tobacco chewing and smoking through different media supports the market growth. Around 60-90% of teenagers are facing teeth-related problems, and 100% of adults suffer from tooth decay. Favorable and supportive government associative programs like the National Oral Health Programme and theIndian Dental Association will promote awareness among the population, which in turn, expedites the growth.



Key Market Players:



Danaher Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Planmeca OY, Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd., LED Dental, Vatech Co.Ltd, Midmark Corporation, Air Techniques Inc., and Cefla S.C.



The latest study specializes in analyzing the macro-economic and micro-economic factors that are expected to influence the global Dental X-Ray market development in the coming years. It is primarily focused on the regulatory framework shaping the market's future. The study carefully details the new and existing pricing structures, emerging application areas, and upcoming investment opportunities for various market players. Furthermore, the report offers a balanced opinion on the global Dental X-Ray market's future scenario, considering the existing market growth factors, remarkable historical performances, and the latest market trends.



Key Market Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



By product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Digital x-ray

Analog x-ray



By technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Extraoral

Intraoral

Hybrid



By Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Cosmetic

Forensic



By End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Forensic Laboratories



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Increasing pollution

3.2. Growing health concerns among the population

3.3. Increasing government initiatives

3.4. Increasing investments in Healthcare sector

