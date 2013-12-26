Dr. Joseph Bedich Encourages Patients to Have Dental Implants

Cortland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Dr. Bedich explains, “Implants serve as the artificial root to which new teeth are bonded. The placement of dental implants can help prevent the loss of jawbone, a very typical problem associated with missing teeth.” Dental Implants are typically constructed of titanium, a strong and safe material that effectively attaches to bone. The procedure to insert dental implants typically involves three steps: the implant insertion stage, osseointegration (the period of healing for the jawbone), and the attachment of the restoration or new tooth.



“Constant denture relining and shifting, dietary restrictions and jaw shrinkage are what many people with missing teeth have to look forward to. For our patients who want to avoid these problems, we believe implants are the best dentistry has to offer,” remarks Dr. Bedich. Dental implants can restore complete functionality and natural beauty. Because dentures are not permanently attached to your jaw, the bone can weaken and the jaw can recede. Implants keep your jaw strong and youthful looking. They are especially helpful to those who are severely disabled by missing teeth. Many people with one or two missing teeth also appreciate the benefits of this treatment.



Implants are secured with an amazingly strong titanium post that can last 25 years or more. The titanium tooth root is surgically implanted in your jawbone; your body’s bone tissue naturally fuses with the titanium and creates a reliable prosthetic tooth root. Dr. Bedich said, “They don’t interfere with speech, eating or comfort. Recent advancements make implants easier and more affordable than ever. The natural, esthetic look of the restorations is another benefit.”



In general, dental implants may be right for you if you: Have one or more missing teeth, a jawbone that’s reached full growth, if you have healthy oral tissues, if you are unable or unwilling to wear dentures and are willing to commit several months to the implant process.



Dr. Bedich will explain the procedure thoroughly to you so that you are able to make an informed decision.