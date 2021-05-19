DentalKart: Providing Quality Dental Products Online

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- DentalKart is one of India's largest online dental markets and was established in 2014 by Dr Vikas Aggarwal. They have a wide array of over 35,000 products across over 80 different categories from numerous regional, national and international brands. DentalKart has become a household name in India, as it is the shopping destination for dentists across the country, with delivery to over 6000 cities and towns in India.



In response to a query about their services, the spokesperson of DentalKart commented, "We place premium priority on the safety and well-being of our customers, and the quality of our products and services. This is because customer satisfaction is at the center of what we do every day, and as such, we try as much as possible to exceed industry standards for safety and performance. Our DentalKart App is available for both Android and Apple users, and it can be downloaded from Google play store and Apple App store, respectively. From this App, anyone can browse through the numerous varieties of products across categories to pick their product of interest. Once they are done with shopping, they can place the order by filling in their details, and they will have the product(s) delivered to their doorsteps".



DentalKart is a leading Indian online dental shopping destination with a vision to create the most reliable and uninterrupted commerce ecosystem that makes life-changing experiences for buyers and sellers. They supply various dental products from top brands such as Waldent, Woodpecker, and Dr Morepen, among others, to people at affordable prices. Those looking for top dental supplier in India can contact them via their website.



The spokesperson of DentalKart further commented, "We have a return policy that allows for the option of exchange, replacement, and refund as offered by the respective seller of a product to customers. All products listed under a particular category might not have the same return policy, but the policy on the product page overrides the general return policy. If a refund is to be given, the refund will be processed once we have received the returned products. If the manufacturer is unable to process a replacement for any reason, a refund will be given in the same manner with which payment was received".



DentalKart has different types of intraoral cameras on its website. These intraoral cameras have made diagnostics and therapeutics in the field of dentistry more predictable and efficient. In addition, it is used to give a comparative perspective on oral infection, making it simple to interface with any gadget through a US link or remote system. With this, patients will now be able to perceive what the dentist sees, and this gives patients a more special feeling for dental treatment. Anyone can purchase intraoral camera at the lowest prices from DentalKart, all by visiting their website.



DentalKart is a top supplier of dental products in India. One of such products they provide is the dental bur used for the shaping and finishing of all dental materials. Those looking for dental burs online can contact DentalKart.



