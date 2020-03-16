Dentcare Now Is Providing Cosmetic and Emergency Dental Solutions in Fairfax

Fairfax, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- Dentcare Now is an industry-certified dental clinic that's committed to providing exceptional care in the dental world. Run by a team of brilliant dental physicians, the dental office covers a whole range of dental arenas from pediatric dental care, emergency dental care to restorative dental services, and much more. Dentcare Now strives to offer these services in their modern dental facility, which provides individuals with a calm and comfortable atmosphere for them to get treatment. The dental clinic further focuses on providing personalized dental solutions and can be trusted to deliver timely, accurate, and professional dental solutions at all times.



Speaking about how one can acquire their services, the company's spokesperson remarked, "At Dentcare Now, we're always looking to ensure that we serve as many individuals as we can as we understand this is critical for our clients. This is why we've made it easy for you to reach us and make an appointment with us. Typically, one can book an appointment today through our online platform or call us for the same. We go further to allow walk-ins in our treatment facility, where you're always welcomed at all times. When you pick us as your dental clinic, you're sure to experience the best customer care as we aim to deliver satisfaction in everything we do. More details on how you can get a hold of us can be found on our website."



One can now partner with the best dentist in Fairfax VA when they choose Dentcare Now. Since its market entrance, the dental office has been able to bring an impressive team of dentists under its fold, and this has allowed them to deliver top-notch dental care services. Led by Dr. Dominique Knox, a certified dental care professional, the clinic can handle all sorts of dental problems as per the industry standards and requirements. These dentists continue to stay ahead of the industry's developments, and it is with the adoption of modern dental treatment approaches that they've been able to win the hearts of many.



Talking more about their services, the company's spokesperson added, "At Dentcare Now, we're always keen on addressing the dental problems of every family member. We understand that good dental health is just as important to adults as it is to children, and this is why we have a team that can address the needs of different age groups. We've invested in modern treatment equipment that enables us to handle various dental cases, and we work with the patient to ensure that we find the perfect remedy for the dental issue at hand."



Finding an emergency dentist in Fairfax VA has been made easy, thanks to Dentcare Now. The clinic has, for years now, been providing exceptional emergency dental services, an area that it's been able to impress its clients on. They handle all kinds of dental emergency treatments such as traumatic injuries, root canal therapy, tooth extractions, broken or lost dentures, and much more. These emergency services are facilitated and monitored by the dental clinic's team of professional dentists, making them the perfect choice for all emergency dental requirements.



About Dentcare Now

Dentcare Now is a well-respected dental facility that offers some of the best dental services. Carrying a general dentist, pediatric dentist, and a cosmetic dentist in Fairfax VA, they can be trusted to provide exceptional services at all times.