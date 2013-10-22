Dentist Debunks Common Misconceptions About Root Canal Safety

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Safe and biocompatible root canal procedures are available primarily from holistic dentists. They, as well as others who take care not to install things in patients’ mouths that could be proven unhealthy, are still outnumbered by those employing traditional, questionable techniques for root canal procedures.



According to San Diego holistic dentist Dr. Daniel Vinograd, there is a big difference between a traditional root canal and a biocompatible root canal. First, the filler and sealant used in traditional root canals are toxic. The most common filler is gutta percha, a kind of rubber. The biggest issue with traditional sealers is that they are hydrophobic -- that is, they tend to withdraw because of the moisture in the mouth. That means the seal they create is weak at the very end of the root, called the apex. That spot becomes a focal point for bacterial growth and infection.



Using these potentially harmful and sometimes ineffective materials is no longer necessary however, thanks to the advent of biocompatible root canal materials. For biocompatible procedures, the sealer is usually formed from a base of calcium hydroxide, a substance that is osteogenic and stimulates bone growth. It also takes in water from the mouth, swelling to better fill the main canal and accessory canals as well.



Another major advantage is that the material can keep sterilizing the canal for a couple of days or more after being used, further improving the oral health of the patient and the quality of the root canal job.



Dr. Vinograd uses a sealant in biocompatible root canals called Bee Sealer with a pH of 12.8. The American Society of Microbiology has published research showing that a material of a pH of 12 or higher efficiently destroys bacteria. That, in turn, decreases likelihood of infection and other problems.



Dr. Vinograd cautions, however, that root canals in general are a bad idea for some patients.



“Is root canal therapy - even the biocompatible root canal procedure - for everyone? I would say no,” he said. “If you’re immune-compromised or have systemic disease, you may want to consider another option. In fact, you have a lot of decisions to face about how to handle a badly damaged tooth. Extraction isn’t the only option even if root canal seems like a poor choice.”



Dr. Vinograd’s lectures are broadcast worldwide on many subjects, including his practice in holistic and pain-free dentistry. He is also published regularly in professional publications. Patients who want to learn about biocompatible root canal and consult with Dr. Vinograd should call (619) 382-3171, and can download his free podcast on the subject at: http://drvinograd.com/holistic-dentist/root-canal/



Contact Information

619-382-3171

Ari Vinograd

10450 Friars Rd Suite G

San Diego, CA 92120

https://plus.google.com/110263576797183141565