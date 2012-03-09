Dental Practice Group Launches Dental Practice Management Makeover Solution, Nationwide

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2012 -- Dental Practice Group, a top provider of dental practice management consulting and dentist marketing, announced a complete, all-in-one dental practice makeover package for dental practices.



“Dental practices across the U.S. are becoming more competitive organizationally with highly optimized practice management systems and creatively, through effective online and print marketing,” said Ericka Chavez, Lead Dental Practice Management Consultant at Dental Practice Group.



“When we developed our all-in-one dental practice makeover package, we made a deliberate effort to develop a top-tier solution for dental practices that leverages our company’s core strengths.”



Due to an increasing demand for an all-in-one solution, Dental Practice Group’s practice makeover includes dental practice management and HR consulting, web site design/redesign, online (SEO and SEM) and print marketing.



“We are excited to continue taking dental practices to the next level and are confident that we can help them become more competitive in the marketplace,” Ms. Chavez added. For a limited time, Dental Practice Group is offering a free, no obligation, 30-minute dental practice diagnosis over the phone to identify your company’s pain points and ways that it can grow. Call (888) 393-9299 today to schedule a phone appointment.



About Dental Practice Group

Dental Practice Group is a national dental practice consulting, marketing services and web design company, serving clients across the U.S. Our team of practice management and marketing consultants brings unparalleled experience, helping dentists transform their current or start-up dental practice into high performing businesses.