Riveredge Dental Opens a New and Accessible Dental Office in Bradford Ontario

Bradford, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2012 -- Dr. Florina Gorsht and Dr. Dovrat Puterman are excited to announce the opening of their new dental office, RiverEdge Dental, located in Bradford, Ontario. The office is unique, offering appointments 7 days a week with flexible times for commuters before and after work.



Dental services provided by RiverEdge Dental include endodontics, orthodontics, periodontics, and dentures. The practice accepts emergency dental patients, offering same day or next day emergency appointments. RiverEdge Dental now makes dental care more accessible and affordable by accepting direct insurance payment and offering patient financing.



RiverEdge Dental can also boast their green efforts, going completely paperless by using digital x-ray technology.



The new practice is located in Bradford, next to Wendy's and directly across from the Bradford Go Station, for patients who are commuting by train. As a child-friendly environment, RiverEdge Dental puts the interests of their patients first.



"The entire team at RiverEdge Dental is very excited to bring great dentistry to the residents of Bradford. We pride ourselves on providing our patients with the best dental care possible in a comfortable environment and at convenient hours," says Dr. Florina Gorsht.