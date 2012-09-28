EDIC YDAC Members Featured in Massachusetts Dental Society Publication

Westborough, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Eastern Dentist Insurance Company (EDIC), the premiere Dentist Malpractice Insurance Company, would like to congratulate EDIC-Young Dentist Advisory Committee member Denise Tong and Dr. Viviana Avila-Gnau, for being featured in the MDS Connection issue for July-August 2012.



Dr. Viviana Avila-Gnau was recognized and awarded with training, from the ADA and Kellogg School of Management, for her fundraising project to benefit the Massachusetts Hispanic Dental Association’s Give Kids a Smile Events. EDIC YDAC member Denise Tong was featured in the Question section of the publication, for her answer to the question, “What do you think is the most important resolution being voted on today?” asked on the MDS House of Delegates Annual session last May 18, 2012.



Eastern Dentists Insurance Company is proud to have members like Dr. Viviana Avila-Gnau, who is a great example of a dental professional working for the betterment of her community.



About Eastern Dentists Insurance Company

Based in Westborough, Massachusetts, Eastern Dentists Insurance Company (EDIC) is a company that was founded by the Dental Society of Massachusetts as a response to the rising cost of malpractice insurance. EDIC was founded in 1992 and has since grown to include thousands of members. The Company is a not-for-profit company run by dentists, for dentists.