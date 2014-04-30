Dentistry by Design Hosts Grand Reopening and Website Open House

Manhattan, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- The Grand Reopening celebration was held to announce Dentistry By Design’s new ownership. Dr. Bret Gilsdorf, the new owner of the practice, performed a ribbon cutting ceremony and beverages were provided. A number of members from the Chamber of Commerce were in attendance. Many current patients and possibly some future patients came to support Dr. Gilsdorf and his staff at Dentistry By Design.



Starting on March 30 they held an Open House on their website. The possibility of winning a 50” Sharp TV brought out a large number of entrants. The website contained 10 hidden dental images such as a dentist, toothbrush or floss. When the visitor found an icon they had to submit an entry listing located on the website telling on which page they had found the image to enter the drawing. They got an entry for each image they correctly found. The drawing was held and one of their current patients, Donald Francis was the winner.



If you weren’t able to attend either of these events you can still check out their new website at www.dentistrybydesignks.com. Remaining committed to his education, Dr. Gilsdorf continually completes about 200 hours of continuing education courses each year. If you are looking for a dentist call 785-789-4036 and make an appointment with Dr. Gilsdorf or Dr. Guess.