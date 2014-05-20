Dentistry by Design Presents Bi-Annual "Good Deeds" Award to Area 12-Year Old

Manhattan, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Congratulations, Aysha! Her good deed was feeding wild animals, such as squirrels and rabbits during the winter, when the deep snow and freezing temperatures didn’t offer up much food for the animals. Now that it is spring, food for the animals is abundant.



The winner could choose either an iPad or a laptop as top prize. Aysha chose the laptop for her prize and her father, who was very proud of Ayshia, brought her in to pick up the laptop.



Dentistry By Design values and believes in treating others the way anyone would want to be treated. A positive action creates a chain reaction. They want to recognize and reward accomplishments!



Watch for another Good Deeds Contest coming up in the fall. Once again congratulations to our Good Deeds winner, Aysha Alsaadi! No good deed goes unnoticed!



About Dentistry By Design

The doctors and team at Dentistry By Design believe patients should have sufficient information to make educated decisions about their oral health, treatment options and insurance coverage. You’ll find all of this information and more on our website – including directions to the Manhattan, KS office, service descriptions, patient forms, patient education resources and reports and more. To make an appointment, call (785) 539-2314.